DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS REVEALED!

The nominee list for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, set to air on CBS on June 16, has been released, and here’s who made the cut.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

THE BAY

B&B

DAYS

GH

Y&R

LEAD ACTRESS

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R)

LEAD ACTOR

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B)

Sonya Eddy (Epiphany, GH)

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS)

Brook Kerr (Portia, GH)

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH)

Chad Duell (Michael, GH)

Daniel Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS)

Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH)

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH)

YOUNGER PERFORMER

Cary Christopher (Thomas, DAYS)

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, B&B)

GUEST PERFORMANCE

Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS)

Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B)

Alley Mills (ex-Heather, GH)

Robert Newman (ex-Ashland, Y&R)

Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, DAYS)

WRITING TEAM/DIRECTING TEAM

THE BAY

BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2

B&B

DAYS

GH

Y&R

After the lead categories were announced, some actors took to social media to express their excitement. Two-time Emmy winner Michelle Stafford posted, “Well this was a surprise!! What an honor! And mainly, I am so excited, I mean BEYOND excited, to be nominated with my friends!! And one of my best friends at that! This is gonna be a super FUN time! Congratulations to these gorgeous women! Spectacular moments (like this) in life are few. I know that! I plan to celebrate it. And celebrate with these gals for the next couple months!

Her real-life pal, Finola Hughes, shared, “Congratulations @therealstafford @sharonlcase @missyclaireegan @jacquelinemwood_1 I am completely honored & humbled to be included in this group of stunners!! Espesh my lovely friend Stafford! We got a date, gf!!! #emmys” Melissa Claire Egan enthused, “I’m SO honored and so grateful for this nomination. And to be amongst this talented group of Queens!!! Thank you to everyone who supported the show and us telling this very important story” Jason Thompson tweeted, “Thank you!! It’s an honor. What a great group of men here!! Grateful to among them.”