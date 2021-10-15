On the new Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, talks about crafting Marlena’s possession 2.0 and the spin-off BEYOND SALEM, teases what lies ahead in the controversial tale and reflects on his 25th anniversary in daytime. We also discuss the latest storylines.
PODCAST
DAYS’s Ron Carlivati Guests On Digest’s Podcast
On the new Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, talks about crafting Marlena’s possession 2.0 and the spin-off BEYOND SALEM, teases what lies ahead in the controversial tale and reflects on his 25th anniversary in daytime. We also discuss the latest storylines.
Comments