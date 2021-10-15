PODCAST

DAYS’s Ron Carlivati Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the new Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, talks about crafting Marlena’s possession 2.0 and the spin-off BEYOND SALEM, teases what lies ahead in the controversial tale and reflects on his 25th anniversary in daytime. We also discuss the latest storylines.

