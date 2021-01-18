DAYS’s Manning In New Film

Mike Manning (Charlie, DAYS) announced on Twitter that the film he stars in, SON OF THE SOUTH, will be released on February 5. The actor, who plays Townsend Ellis in the movie, sent out this message to his fans, “I think is a good day to tell you “Son of The South” will be out Feb. 5th. I hope it strengthens the dialogue our country is currently having about the fight for equality on all fronts. Exec produced by Oscar-winner Spike Lee. Proud of this one. @son_movie”