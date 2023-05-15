Promo banner Promo banner

DAYS’s Barash Shares Baby News

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) and his wife, Isabella, are expecting their first child together. The actor announced the news on Instagram, posting, “In January, our family lost a mother…and then we gained one. Baby Barash coming to ya, September 2023. The Barash Brood continues to grow. Grateful does not begin to describe. Happy Mother’s Day, my queen. 🙏❤️🍼 #grateful #mothersdayThe pair wed on December 17, 2022. Barash has a daughter, Harper, 9, with Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH). Congratulations to the happy couple!

