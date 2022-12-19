DAYS’s Brandon Barash Weds

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) married Isabella Devoto on December 17 in Thousand Oaks, CA, reports people.com exclusively. Barash’s daughter, Harper, 8 (mom is Kirsten Storms, Maxie, GH), served as the flower girl and a junior bridesmaid at the Great Gatsby-themed event. “Just saying our vows and making that proclamation in front of everybody, that’s really what’s important to me,” Barash, who met Devoto when she was working as a teacher at Harper’s school, told the outlet. “Sure, the party’s going to be fun and we’re going to have a great time dancing and drinking and eating the night away. But it’s standing up in front of everybody I love, including the woman I love, and saying, ‘Hey, I got your back for life.” For the full story, click here. Congratulations to the happy couple!