INTERVIEW

DAYS stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Flowers or candy?

Arnold: “Flowers, because I always decorate my apartment with them after.”

Evans: “I love fresh flowers; they are always my favorite.”

Martsolf: “Flowers. My wife says she doesn’t want them, but I know better. She does.”

Candles or fireplace?

Arnold: “Candles — they create a romantic and peaceful vibe.”

Evans: “I love scented candles and I usually have them going in my house. But I love a cozy night in front of the fire.”

Marstolf: “Candles. There is no better light- ing for our faces and bodies, period.”

Champagne or caviar?

Arnold: “Champagne, because it is my favorite way to celebrate.”

Evans: “I like caviar with chopped eggs and capers and chopped onions. Unfortunately, champagne gives me a headache so I rarely drink it.”

Martsolf: “Champagne. I’ll eat caviar when I own my own yacht.”

What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?

Arnold: “Anything Italian — definitely pasta and red wine.”

Evans: “I usually make grilled French lamb chops that are marinated in soy sauce, red wine, rosemary mint and garlic. The best recipe ever and super-delicious; that’s our go-to super-fancy dinner.”

Martsolf: “Blue Point oysters on the half shell first, followed by a New York strip, medium rare, garlic mashed potatoes, broiled asparagus and endless, slightly dirty martinis adorned with blue cheese olives.”

Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?

Arnold: “Moonlit stroll, because nighttime is the most romantic time of the day.”

Evans: “Can I say watching the sunset?”

Martsolf: “Moonlit stroll. If the date went well, we’d sleep through the sunrise.”

Homemade card or store-bought card?

Arnold: “Homemade because I think it’s more sentimental.”

Evans: “Either…. My husband often modifies a store-bought card, which is pretty funny.”

Martsolf: “Store-bought. However, I make sure there is a little prewritten wordage so I can add my own sentiments.”

Favorite love song?

Arnold: “ ‘She’s Got a Way’ by Billy Joel.”

Martsolf: “Jeffrey Osborne, ‘On the Wings of Love’.”

Favorite celebrity couple?

Arnold: “Jesse Rutherford and Devon Lee Carlson are my couple goals.”

Evans: “Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.”

Martsolf: “Kurt and Goldie.”

Favorite romantic comedy?

Arnold:How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Evans:Love Actually.”

Martsolf: “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Favorite screen lovebirds?

Arnold: “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — they have amazing chemistry in all their films.”

Martsolf: “Brady and Salem’s female population.”

Online dating: Yay or nay?

Arnold: “Yay.”

Evans: “Sure.”

Martsolf: “Yay. I’ve seen too many examples of it working wonderfully.”

Best advice for singles?

Arnold: “Your relationship with yourself is the most important one you’ll ever have, so practice self-love every day.”

Evans: “Be open-minded.”

Martsolf: “There is never an opportune time to ‘pull the trigger’. If it feels right, do it.”

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments