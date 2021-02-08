DAYS stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flowers or candy?

Arnold: “Flowers, because I always decorate my apartment with them after.”

Evans: “I love fresh flowers; they are always my favorite.”

Martsolf: “Flowers. My wife says she doesn’t want them, but I know better. She does.”

Candles or fireplace?

Arnold: “Candles — they create a romantic and peaceful vibe.”

Evans: “I love scented candles and I usually have them going in my house. But I love a cozy night in front of the fire.”

Marstolf: “Candles. There is no better light- ing for our faces and bodies, period.”

Champagne or caviar?

Arnold: “Champagne, because it is my favorite way to celebrate.”

Evans: “I like caviar with chopped eggs and capers and chopped onions. Unfortunately, champagne gives me a headache so I rarely drink it.”

Martsolf: “Champagne. I’ll eat caviar when I own my own yacht.”

What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?

Arnold: “Anything Italian — definitely pasta and red wine.”

Evans: “I usually make grilled French lamb chops that are marinated in soy sauce, red wine, rosemary mint and garlic. The best recipe ever and super-delicious; that’s our go-to super-fancy dinner.”

Martsolf: “Blue Point oysters on the half shell first, followed by a New York strip, medium rare, garlic mashed potatoes, broiled asparagus and endless, slightly dirty martinis adorned with blue cheese olives.”

Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?

Arnold: “Moonlit stroll, because nighttime is the most romantic time of the day.”

Evans: “Can I say watching the sunset?”

Martsolf: “Moonlit stroll. If the date went well, we’d sleep through the sunrise.”

Homemade card or store-bought card?

Arnold: “Homemade because I think it’s more sentimental.”

Evans: “Either…. My husband often modifies a store-bought card, which is pretty funny.”

Martsolf: “Store-bought. However, I make sure there is a little prewritten wordage so I can add my own sentiments.”

Favorite love song?

Arnold: “ ‘She’s Got a Way’ by Billy Joel.”

Martsolf: “Jeffrey Osborne, ‘On the Wings of Love’.”

Favorite celebrity couple?

Arnold: “Jesse Rutherford and Devon Lee Carlson are my couple goals.”

Evans: “Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.”

Martsolf: “Kurt and Goldie.”

Favorite romantic comedy?

Arnold: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Evans: “Love Actually.”

Martsolf: “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Favorite screen lovebirds?

Arnold: “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — they have amazing chemistry in all their films.”

Martsolf: “Brady and Salem’s female population.”

Online dating: Yay or nay?

Arnold: “Yay.”

Evans: “Sure.”

Martsolf: “Yay. I’ve seen too many examples of it working wonderfully.”

Best advice for singles?

Arnold: “Your relationship with yourself is the most important one you’ll ever have, so practice self-love every day.”

Evans: “Be open-minded.”

Martsolf: “There is never an opportune time to ‘pull the trigger’. If it feels right, do it.”