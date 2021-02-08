DAYS stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Flowers or candy?
Arnold: “Flowers, because I always decorate my apartment with them after.”
Evans: “I love fresh flowers; they are always my favorite.”
Martsolf: “Flowers. My wife says she doesn’t want them, but I know better. She does.”
Candles or fireplace?
Arnold: “Candles — they create a romantic and peaceful vibe.”
Evans: “I love scented candles and I usually have them going in my house. But I love a cozy night in front of the fire.”
Marstolf: “Candles. There is no better light- ing for our faces and bodies, period.”
Champagne or caviar?
Arnold: “Champagne, because it is my favorite way to celebrate.”
Evans: “I like caviar with chopped eggs and capers and chopped onions. Unfortunately, champagne gives me a headache so I rarely drink it.”
Martsolf: “Champagne. I’ll eat caviar when I own my own yacht.”
What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?
Arnold: “Anything Italian — definitely pasta and red wine.”
Evans: “I usually make grilled French lamb chops that are marinated in soy sauce, red wine, rosemary mint and garlic. The best recipe ever and super-delicious; that’s our go-to super-fancy dinner.”
Martsolf: “Blue Point oysters on the half shell first, followed by a New York strip, medium rare, garlic mashed potatoes, broiled asparagus and endless, slightly dirty martinis adorned with blue cheese olives.”
Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?
Arnold: “Moonlit stroll, because nighttime is the most romantic time of the day.”
Evans: “Can I say watching the sunset?”
Martsolf: “Moonlit stroll. If the date went well, we’d sleep through the sunrise.”
Homemade card or store-bought card?
Arnold: “Homemade because I think it’s more sentimental.”
Evans: “Either…. My husband often modifies a store-bought card, which is pretty funny.”
Martsolf: “Store-bought. However, I make sure there is a little prewritten wordage so I can add my own sentiments.”
Favorite love song?
Arnold: “ ‘She’s Got a Way’ by Billy Joel.”
Martsolf: “Jeffrey Osborne, ‘On the Wings of Love’.”
Favorite celebrity couple?
Arnold: “Jesse Rutherford and Devon Lee Carlson are my couple goals.”
Evans: “Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.”
Martsolf: “Kurt and Goldie.”
Favorite romantic comedy?
Arnold: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
Evans: “Love Actually.”
Martsolf: “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Favorite screen lovebirds?
Arnold: “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — they have amazing chemistry in all their films.”
Martsolf: “Brady and Salem’s female population.”
Online dating: Yay or nay?
Arnold: “Yay.”
Evans: “Sure.”
Martsolf: “Yay. I’ve seen too many examples of it working wonderfully.”
Best advice for singles?
Arnold: “Your relationship with yourself is the most important one you’ll ever have, so practice self-love every day.”
Evans: “Be open-minded.”
Martsolf: “There is never an opportune time to ‘pull the trigger’. If it feels right, do it.”