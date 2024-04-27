DAYS Preview: Konstantin Makes A New Demand on Theresa

Konstantin lets Theresa know what he wants from her now.

A desperate Konstantin asks Theresa to help him get rid of the prenup he signed after proposing to Maggie, but Theresa balks at the idea on Monday’s Days of our Lives. However, Konstantin makes it clear that he owns her, knowing her part in switching Victor’s will to name Alex as his illegitimate son instead of Xander.

“Theresa’s dug herself into a deep hole. She thought it was going to be one thing and done, never speak about it again,” says Emily O’Brien (Theresa), referring to the will scam. “But these things continue to unfold, putting her deeper into the situation with Konstantin. And then to have to deal with the prenup. What does she have to do with that? Ultimately, it’s a very difficult favor to ask, because it’s impossible. How is she supposed to go in there and get rid of a prenup? It’s just so ridiculous.”

But Konstantin makes it clear that he “owns” Theresa. “He’s holding this secret over her, so she’s bound to him,” contends O’Brien. “She has to do whatever it is that he asks her to do. It’s a dangerous predicament she’s got herself into.”

And a part of her is feeling a bit guilty because she has a genuine fondness for Maggie and doesn’t really like watching Konstantin take advantage of her. “No, she hates it,” confirms O’Brien. “Theresa cringes at every charm that he puts on with her, but she has to see the whole thing and keep her mouth shut because she’s involved too. She just despises the man and tries to avoid him.”

The situation also gives Theresa pause for thought and wonder if, perhaps, she should just come clean about everything and let the chips fall where they may. “I remember many situations where I wanted to play it as if she’s about to tell, but then there’s something that happens or she decides it’s not the right time,” says O’Brien. “Theresa is riddled with guilt every day, even though she can still continue to go on with [the plan]. She’s a complicated one. I think she’s waiting for time to pass and things to just sort of fizzle away and disappear, but nothing ever happens that way.”

While Theresa tries to figure out a way to appease Konstantin, she has more problems on the home front with Alex. As Kristen and Alex continue with their plan to win back Brady and Theresa by making them jealous, the pair realize they’re enjoying their new sexual relationship and decide to go at it once more before going their separate ways.

Later, when Alex returns home, Theresa accuses him of being with Kristen. Alex plays it coy, refusing to confirm or deny it. “This whole thing was planted by Kristen with swapping [mates] basically,” notes O’Brien. “She told Alex to make Theresa jealous…to play this game of jealousy, and it’s working.”

Yet, Theresa is feeling much more than jealousy. “She has genuine feelings for Alex,” points out O’Brien. “It started with this infatuation because obviously he’s so good looking and she’s physically attracted to him, but then she started feeling something for him. Then guilt came in, and he was there for her when she relapsed, and she’s been able to be vulnerable around him…Theresa ends up being torn, because now her emotions are really entwined in this kind of love triangle, and what she’s feeling for Alex is genuine.”