Konstantin's Devious New Plot Against DAYS’s Maggie

Konstantin (John Kapelos) continues to worm his way into Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) life.

Konstantin continues to charm Maggie as the pair connect discussing Victor ( read stars paying tribute to his portrayer, John Aniston here ). “Konstantin is a really duplicitous guy, but my belief is that he has a genuine affection for Maggie,” says John Kapelos (Konstantin). “He’s needy, and he truly likes her. I also think he covets what he couldn’t have with Mr. Kiriakis. This is the part of Konstantin that I’ve always had the issue with. Is he always wanting something? Is it merely money or power or the desire to subsume the Kiriakis fortune? Or is it also to get other things? But that’s maybe just [me] the romantic.”

Julie interrupts the pair’s conversation to Konstantin’s dismay. “She’s always aware of what’s going on and, in a way, has radar,” points out Kapelos. “She has the real potential of being a person that Konstantin has to keep his eye out for. Konstantin’s a bit paranoid anyway. He doesn’t know who’ll be coming at him. Julie’s a mild irritant at this moment, but he’s got bigger fish to fry… like Theresa.”

Konstantin excuses himself and ends up encountering Theresa, immediately asking for an update on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). “He’s really trying to play evil matchmaker so that she can secure a position [in Alex’s life],” explains Kapelos. “He’s very direct with her and never minces any words. She’s not as easily manipulated as he’d like her to be. I think he regrets having gotten involved with her, but she’s a necessary evil.”

After all, between his manipulation of Maggie and plot with Theresa, Konstantin has got two options to get his hands on the Kiriakis fortune. “He’s coming at it like pincers from two ends,” says Kapelos. “He’s doing his part with Maggie, and he’s trying to get Theresa to do her part with Alex. Then everybody can live happily ever after in money land.”

Later, Konstantin returns to the mansion and delivers bad news to Maggie. “The problem with Konstantin is he’s none too subtle,” admits Kapelos. “It’s, ‘Well, I’m not going to be here. I’m leaving. My visa has expired.’ He just sort of puts it out there for Maggie to deal with. It’s manipulative. He’s played enough on her heartstrings that he believes that maybe he’ll get some sort of love from her in terms of understanding. When he tells Maggie, she’s moved by it, and she has forces that work on [fixing the situation]. Ultimately, he believes that Maggie will save him.”

Konstantin proceeds to make suggestions to Maggie on how he can stay in the country and why he so desperately wants to remain a part of Salem. “He says that he wants to be part of the community, that he loves the community and doesn’t want to leave, that there’s something about this place that’s very, very special…” notes Kapelos. “He ingratiates himself to her in a lot of ways.”

Xander ends up interrupting Konstantin’s pleas and ribs him a bit. “Xander is a definite threat in no uncertain terms,” says Kapelos referring to his character’s dubious plans. “He’s suspicious of Konstantin’s motive, because of his own past. But he also has the ability to read the radar. There’s something smelly about Konstantin to Xander, and he has a constant seepage of contempt for him.”