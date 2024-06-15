Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Romance, Returns and The Prom

What’s In The Cards?

It’s going to be a week of returns, romance and more this week on Days of Our Lives as spoilers reveal that Jack is back. “Did someone say my name,” he asks as he enters the newly remodeled Horton living room and an animated “Jack of Spades” card, with a picture of Jack, spins around. “Abigail’s alive,” he says to Chad and Julie. At that bank in Chicago, Chad and Julie open up the safety deposit box to see the contents of what Clyde told Chad about. “We’re about to find out,” Julie says.

The action then switches to the animated card of the “Queen of Hearts” — Marlena— spins around next. “No one deserves to be alone,” she says to her son Eric, who gives his mother a grateful hug. Next up for a spin is the “Joker card,” with Leo giving a big thumbs up.

“Surprise,” says a returned Eli, holding his kids Jules and Carver as he walks through the door to Paulina’s and Abe’s apartment. The two are celebrating their anniversary and they couldn’t be happier to see Eli and Lani and their children back where they belong, at least for now. There are a few different cakes with candles in them, as Lani, Chanel, Johnny, Paulina and Abe work together to blow them out. As they do so, a voiceover begins, “On Days of our Lives, family and romance….are always in the cards.”

The action immediately switches to Brady gently kissing Theresa. Just as quickly, it’s Alex saying, “I just want to say I love you,” as Theresa absorbs his loving words. The animated cards start spinning again as we see different pictures from the prom, all aces, spin around. “We’re going to be watching you,” warns a dressed-up Brady, who along with Theresa is chaperoning the prom. “Nothing is going to stop us from having the perfect prom night,” promises Tate. He and Holly say hi to each other and then they share a magical kiss. See it all for yourself in the video below and check out this preview of the action here.