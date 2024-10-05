Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: 'I Don't Want To Die'

To Be Or Not To Be…

In the promo video for the week of October 7 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show that Sarah is trying to absorb that crazy plan that Xander is telling her. “A serum from Dr. Rolf,” she says incredulous. As she says the words, we see a very excited Rolf with Kristen. “Wouldn’t it be worth it to walk again,” Xander asks his emotional wife, who is near tears. What will Sarah decide?

Do Not Go Gentle…

“Get onto the elevator and fall down the shaft,” Johnny, in director mode, says matter-of-factly to Hattie on the set of Body and Soul. Abe is there to, along with the crew, waiting for the actress to literally hit her mark. “I don’t want to die,” Hattie mutters, unable to process to her character’s fate. Is this really the end of Hattie’s acting career on the Salem-based soap?

Fools Rush In…

“I don’t think you want to go in there,” warns Seth to a curious Johnny. It looks like two people are getting romantic in a room but who is it? Johnny doesn’t look thrilled by the sight that he walks in on.

Hop On Pop…

It’s a shirtless Alex, with a towel around his neck, knocking on the door to Stephanie’s apartment. She’s all smiles while she answers the door mid-phone call. The look on her face says it all.

It Was The Best of Times…

“Paris, here we come,” says Chad, as he and the fake Abigail arrive in the City of Lights. “Chad, what if we got married?” she asks and we see the two kissing passionately.

It Was The Worst of Times…

The action quickly switches back to Salem and Statesville prison’s visiting room. “You want me to kill Chad?” asks Mark to a vengeful looking Clyde. The bad guy grins ear to ear as he nods his head yes.

Let The Wild Rumpus Start!

At Small Bar, Eric is talking with Fiona when he gets a realization. "You were with Brady that night," he says as he leans in. "You were the hit-and-run driver!" he proclaims as Fiona looks stunned.