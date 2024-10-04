First Look Photos: Spoilers Pics For The Week of October 7

On Young and Restless, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, l.) is talking with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Crimson Lights and she looks a bit frustrated, trying to make a point. It looks like Summer is mulling over what her mom has to say. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) come to terms about their marriage on Days of our Lives. These two loved each other so much at one point, but with so much water under the bridge, can their relationship be salvaged? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On Bold and Beautiful, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) get a quiet moment alone to snuggle and look adorable. Could this be the calm before a storm? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Molly (Kristen Vaganos, l.) meets with Anna (Finola Hughes) on General Hospital. What does the assistant D.A. want from the police commissioner? Molly, of course, has quite the vested interest in one of the biggest cases currently working its way through Port Charles's legal system, as her mom, Alexis, has been arrested for John Cates's murder. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Daniel (Michael Graziadei, l.) gets more information from Chance (Conner Floyd) on Young and Restless about Heather's death and he also has a warning for Daniel. Will he ask Chance to stay on the case and get him the full story of what happened to the woman he loved? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Three's company? How awkward is it for Days of Our Lives's Johnny (Carson Boatman, r.) to direct his wife Chanel's (Raven Bowens) love scene with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson)? Also, look for Johnny to confide his thoughts to Chanel about her working with Alex. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On B&B, Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have a heart-to-heart discussion. These two have a long history and can talk with each other in a way they can't with others. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mac (John J. York, r.) has been worried about his brother Robert (Tristan Rogers) getting mixed up with his ex-wife Holly again on GH. Look for Mac to give his two cents to Robert. Will Robert listen to his warning? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Is this a dream or a dream come true for Sharon (Sharon Case) as things look to be heating up with Nick (Joshua Morrow) on Y&R? If it is real, can she really get a happily ever after or will her guilty conscience (or rather Cameron) ruin it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On DAYS, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) braces herself to tell Brady (Eric Martsolf) the truth about Sarah’s accident. She's come close to confessing before. Will she really do it this time? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brooke is all smiles for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on B&B. Will that last or will he share the news about what's happening with Taylor's health? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com