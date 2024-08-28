Exclusive DAYS Preview: Gabi Plots Her Revenge!

With A Vengeance: Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) wants to hit Stefan where it hurts.

On Days of our Lives, Gabi’s on a woman-scorned rampage and comes up with a couple of ways to make Stefan pay for cheating on her with Ava. One is of a literal nature; the other is a far more powerful figurative one.

Gabi’s A Wrecking Ball

Upon deciding to stay put in the DiMera mansion, Gabi announces her plan to attack Stefan’s bank account. “At first, she’s willing to just walk away from it all, but then she decides, ‘You know what? No. I’m not going to walk away from this without taking you for everything,’ ” says Cherie Jimenez (Gabi). “Of course, being financially secure is underneath there, but I believe it’s really just to stick it to him. And the way that she knows that she’s going to hurt him is to take him for everything that he’s worth.”

Later, Gabi encounters “‘Abigail,” introduces herself, and proceeds to reveal the details of Abigail’s DID, including the non-consensual sex one of her alters had with Stefan. “Gabi is definitely stirring the pot and sticking it to Stefan,” notes Jimenez. “She is going to do everything that she can to hurt him and make sure that ‘Abigail’ knows the actual situation [that occurred with Stefan].”

After Gabi is done painting Stefan in the worst possible light, Gabi and “Abigail” find they have a lot in common and decide to resume their status as “frenemies.” Then Gabi’s new “frenemy,” Connie, pays her a visit to discuss a work matter. While she’s there, Connie suggests another way Gabi can get back at Stefan – sleeping with another man.

Payback Is Mine?

“Connie knows that Gabi is in such a vulnerable state right now and so impressionable that really anything that’s said, she’s going to be like, ‘That sounds like a great idea,’ ” assesses Jimenez. “Connie’s really instigating the whole situation.”

Gabi contemplates Connie’s suggestion. “She definitely gives it a little thought, and by a little thought, it’s like a microsecond,” reveals Jimenez with a laugh. “Gabi basically makes the decision right there and then that she’s going to seduce someone. The way it’s translating is that Gabi is being mean and ruthless and almost [behaving] like she doesn’t care, even though she is really hurt underneath. But on top of that is the anger and the [desire for] revenge. She’s on a warpath. All of her decisions from here on out are not only to hurt Stefan, but to get back at him and do everything she can so that he feels exactly how furious she is. It’s an eye for an eye.”

What can Jimenez tease about the man Gabi ultimately decides to hop into bed with? “She doesn’t waste time considering anybody but one person,” hints Jimenez, describing Gabi’s thought process as, “Who would Stefan be hurt the most by if he found out that Gabi slept with him? That’s who she picks. She isn’t really thinking too much about what the consequences are truly going to be as much as [she is focusing on], he slept with Ava, he lied to Gabi on their anniversary, and now it’s time for Gabi to do her due diligence.”