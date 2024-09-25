Days Of Our Lives Announces 'Day Of DAYS' Cast Lineup

Get ready, Days of our Lives fans, because this year’s “Day of DAYS” event is going to be honoring the show’s 60th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, November 2 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. While the show already announced this information, this time a full list of participating actors has been released as well, as the fact that the show has partnered with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to have DAYS branded merchandise for sale at the event for the first time.

The Stars Align

At this year’s extravaganza, fans will have the opportunity to meet the following actors, who are currently scheduled to attend: Josh Taylor (Roman Brady), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans Black), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis), Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis), Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera), Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez), Jackée Harry (Paulina Price Carver), Raven Bowens (Chanel Dupree DiMera), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ DiMera), Carson Boatman (Johnny DiMera), Elia Cantu (Jada Hunter), Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton Kiriakis), Ashley Puzemis (Holly Jonas), Leo Howard (Tate Black), Cherie Jimenez (Gabi Hernandez DiMera), Susan Hayes (Julie Williams), Al Calderon (a new member of the Hernandez family, who fans will meet soon), Martha Madison (Belle Black Brady), Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen DiMera), Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis), Judi Evans (Bonnie Kiriakis), Tina Huang (Melinda Trask), Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux), John-Paul Lavoisier (Philip Kiriakis), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant), Kennedy Garcia (Felicity Greene), Colton Little (Andrew Donovan) and Brandon Barash (Stefan DiMera).

The free event will start at 10 a.m. and the schedule is jam-packed with fun opportunities for viewers; fans can meet their favorite stars, and participate in autograph signings, photo ops, giveaways, a Q&A session with the cast and more. The show is promising additional surprises to coincide with the show’s 60 anniversary milestone, as well.

For all information about “Day of Days 2024,” visit the Days of our Lives Facebook page and RSVP for the event at peacockdayofdays.com.