Days of our Lives Sets the Date For Its Annual 'Day of DAYS' Fan Event

Save the date Days of our Lives fans. The stars of your favorite daytime drama will be back for another meet and greet on Saturday, November 2; the show’s annual “Days of Days” event. And this year the soap will be celebrating a major milestone – its 60th season.

The complimentary gathering, hosted by Tony Moore (Dishin’ Days) will take place in downtown Los Angeles at Peacock Theater, formerly Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater. The venue is located at 777 Check Hearn Court. The event was originally held at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, CA, before relocating in 2022.

Spreading The News

A number of the soap’s cast members teamed up to announce the event on the show’s official Instagram page. “Day of Days 2024 is on,” gushed Paul Telfer (Xander). “Be there or be square,” added Dan Feuerriegel (EJ). Eric Martsolf (Brady), Elia Cantu (Jada), Abigail Klein (Stephanie), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), Martha Madison (Belle), Leo Howard (Tate), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) were in the mix, too.

As usual, the event will offer devoted fans of the show the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person, participate in autograph signings, pose in photographs featuring backdrops from the soap and more throughout the day. Over the years the fun-filled afternoon has also included surprise performances from some of the show’s talented cast members, too. Last year, The Day Players, a band comprised of Wally Kurth (Justin), Eric Martsolf, Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Carson Boatman, took the stage for a memorable mini-concert. And the day traditionally wraps with the screening of an exclusive video preview highlighting what’s to come as the soap heads into winter.

Something New This Year

For the first time ever, in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, the 2024 Day of Days event will have celebratory merchandise for sale on site. A talent line-up has yet to be announced, but names will be confirmed in the upcoming months.

Peacock is the exclusive home of Days of our Lives, making it the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season and new episodes of the soap every weekday. Approaching its 60th season, the show celebrates both legacy mainstays and new faces, even recently making Daytime Emmy Awards history with Dick Van Dyke’s win for his guest-star appearance as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux (he became the oldest actor ever to take home a Daytime Emmy). Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.