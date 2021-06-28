DAYS Duo Engaged!

DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole) reports that she and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) got engaged on Father’s Day. The actor popped the question while the duo were out boating. “🌴So, words can’t describe how happy I was this day! @shawnchristian completely surprised me on Father’s Day! I had no idea! 🌴,” she posted. “This man has an unbelievably beautiful heart and he always seems to know how to make me feel so wonderful! 🌴I am blessed to join him on this next adventure. 🌴Thank you @taylorquinncole & @ghstwrtr for helping to make this day full of love and happiness!” The actress shared the following video, announcing the engagement.