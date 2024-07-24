DAYS Alum Jessica Serfaty Retracts Abuse Allegations

Jessica Serfaty (ex-Sloan, Days of our Lives) and fiancé Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Jessica Serfaty, who played Sloan Petersen on Days of our Lives until this past spring, may have thought she left the world of drama behind when she left the soap, but last Sunday, she shared an emotional video accusing her billionaire fiancé Leonardo Del Vecchio, heir to the Ray Bans fortune, of abuse, according to Page Six, saying he hit her. The two became engaged last year.

A Retraction

Their story took another twist when on Monday, Serfaty went back to social media and posted a retraction to her Instagram story saying, “Leo and I apologise for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday’s story,” she wrote. “Sometimes a family can have their own arguments and these should never be made public. We ask that people respect our privacy at this time.”

As if sensing some people would worry she was coerced into writing the retraction, she added, “I would never stay with an abusive man and which Leonardo Del Vecchio is not. I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth. I take back my words on a guy that will always be a companion, step father and family person to me.” She then tagged him on it.

Del Vecchio is indeed stepfather to Serfaty’s son, Roman, from her first marriage. The actress told Digest back in November of 2023 about a recent trip to Italy (where Del Vecchio is from), “The actor in me, the dreamer, the director, just fantasizes about what life would have been like during that time, when you had gladiators there. It was just so powerful to me. My favorite place next to that, where I could spend every day and not get tired, would be the one and only Lake Como, which is where I plan to marry. So we went to look at venues, and I think we finally settled.”

It looks like the couple still plans to move forward with wedding plans.