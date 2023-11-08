Scene And Heard: Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) enjoyed a travel-filled summer. “We went all over Italy,” reports the actress, who’s engaged to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio. “I feel like there’s not a rock unturned in Italy, [a place] that I haven’t seen. We literally went border to border. We did the entire Amalfi coast: We did Capri, we did Rome, we did Florence, we did Milan, we did Lake Como … My favorite spot is always going to be Rome, because of the Colosseum. The actor in me, the dreamer, the director, just fantasizes about what life would have been like during that time, when you had gladiators there. It was just so powerful to me. My favorite place next to that, where I could spend every day and not get tired, would be the one and only Lake Como, which is where I plan to marry. So we went to look at venues, and I think we finally settled.” One of the highlights of Serfaty’s travels was celebrating her son, Roman’s, 15th birthday at the Venice Film Festival. “We threw the party at Cipriani in Venice. A lot of my friends and fellow actors came out to celebrate and support Roman’s birthday, which was so much fun. It was lovely to see everyone show up for him.” Now that they’ve returned to The States, Serfaty is organizing another birthday bash for her son. “I’m taking Roman and his five best friends camping up in Big Bear,” says Serfaty. “We are going hiking and biking and canoeing; playing hide-and-seek in the dark. We do this every year. We either go to Tahoe or Big Bear, get a little cabin, and celebrate.”