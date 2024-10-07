Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of October 7

Robert Gossett (l.) wraps at GH (for now), while Charles Shaughnessy is slated for a DAYS comeback.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Jordyn Gracie (Beth Spencer): Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) daughter will be on the scene, bringing her parents together for a discussion. The young star, who used to be known as Jordyn Lynn Ariza, has been playing Beth since December 2022.

Heidi Engerman (Lainey): The actress continues her stint this week working at Forrester Creations — and catching the eye of Will Spencer (Crew Morrow).

Jasmine Dampiér (Toni): The star is back on the Los Angeles scene, but playing a different role. She previously played a character named Dakota back in 2023. She also played Samantha Garrett in both the film and TV series Family Still Matters.

Henry DiNapoli (Brodie): DiNapoli first played Brodie back in 2023. He has also appeared on the show as a paramedic on the show as well as a bike attendant.

Minita Gandhi (Shandra): Hailing from Mumbai, India, Gandhi has appeared on shows like Conrad, CSI: Vegas, Swimming With Sharks and Chicago P.D.

Days of our Lives

Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Christie Clark (Carrie Brady Reed), Leann Hunley (Anna DiMera), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady Weston), Chandler Massey (Will Horton), Thaao Penghlis (Tony DiMera), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton Devreaux) and Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan): This impressive array of fan favorites are all set for Salem comebacks in 2025

Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux): Digest broke the news last week that the actor will be back on the show shortly and his first airdate will be October 17.

James Read (Clyde Weston): The Salem bad guy will be seen this week giving an unthinkable order to Mark (Jonah Robinson) to carry out.

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): Look for the recently sprung kidnap victim to get confronted by Eric (Greg Vaughan) for her part in the baby switch.

Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera): Chad’s (Billy Flynn) son will be on hand and have some questions for his dad.

Autumn Gendron (Charlotte DiMera): Chad doesn’t just have his son to contend with — his daughter will also be on the scene.

Bruce Beatty (Dr. Seth Burns): Look for the hospital chief of staff to once again seek his glory as part of the cast of Body and Soul. Expect him to face conflict with the director, Johnny (Carson Boatman).

General Hospital

Genie Francis (Laura Collins): The actress has returned from her summer break and will be airing this week in scenes that reunite Laura with her recently returned son, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

Judy Kain (Elaine): Elaine is a private investigator who will be seen this week keeping tabs on a certain Port Charles citizen. Kain’s credits include The Morning Show, Mad Men and The Fosters, and in 2019, she appeared on Young and Restless as the judge presiding over the trial of Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) when they faced charges stemming from their cover-up of J.T.’s apparent death.

Jackson Mercado (Principal Ford): Mercado plays the principal at Violet’s (Jophielle Love), who summons Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) for an in-person meeting to discuss their young charge.

Young and Restless

Brytni Sarpy (Dr. Elena Dawson): Sarpy teased her imminent return to the CBS soap in her Instagram stories last week. Elena hasn’t been seen in Genoa City since 2023.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): The fallout continues for the teen regarding the death of her mother, Heather (Vail Bloom). She will get some shocking news this week from her father, Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Beyond The Gates

According to TV Insider, the show is casting three new male roles. Keep in mind that names and descriptions can change by the time the show makes its debut on CBS early next year. The character are:

Tomas “Tom” Hernandez: “Tom” is a Latinx male in his late 20s, extremely handsome and a supremely confident attorney. (Contract)

Mike: A white male in his 50s. He’s a high-powered law partner of “Joseph’s” – and also the best man at his wedding. However, Mike has now been accused of sexual impropriety in the workplace. (Non-contract)

Luis: A Hispanic/Latino male in his late 20s to early 40s, Luis is a personal trainer at the Fairmont Estates Country Club, with an eye on a married woman. (Non-contract)

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Robert Gossett (Marshall Ashford): Gossett, a two-time Daytime Emmy winner as Outstanding Supporting Actor, was written off the show last week when Marshall left on tour. According to show sources, his exit is not intended to be permanent, though Marshall will be off the canvas for an extended period. The actor made his first appearance as Curtis’s (Donnell Turner) thought-to-be-dead father in October 2021.

Real-Life Status

Wedding Bells: Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney, GH) married longtime love Tanner Foust the last weekend in September. Of the happy occasion, she wrote on Instagram, “This past weekend I married the love of my life❤️. Surrounded by our close family and friends we promised to spend our lives together. My heart is full!” Her new husband wrote in his own post, “What an amazing day/night!! Can’t believe I locked this incredible woman down for life! We are so grateful to our friends and family for their support and love. Whoa! Married! ❤️❤️”

Party Of Five: General Hospital alum and his wife, Cara, are expanding their family yet again! They announced on social media that they are expecting a third child, who will join big sister Harlow, 4, and big brother Zion, 1.”Baby, we can’t wait to meet you in April ❤️,” they wrote jointly on their accounts.

Bundle Of Blue: Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH) announced on Instagram that she’s about to be a grandmother, courtesy of her daughter, Chloe. “My baby girl is having a baby!! And we gave her the shower of her dreams. Can’t wait to meet the little guy. I know I’ll love him as much as I love her.”

Bundle Of Pink: Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) announced the birth on Instagram of another grandchild, Tatum Mary Schwartz, who was born on October 2. “You are already loved by so many.”

In Memoriam

Ron Hale, who originated the role of Mike Corbin on GH, Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) dad, and played Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope for the entire run of the ABC soap, passed away at the age of 78. Former co-star Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin, GH) wrote on Instagram, “Ron Hale… what a smile, what an actor! I’ll never forget his voice. RIP gentle man.” Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) paid homage to Hale in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Picturing Ron getting into his vintage Porsche, lighting a cigarette and disappearing into the heavens. One of the coolest guys, ever. RIP my friend.”

Birgitta Tolksdorf, who played Arlene Lovett on Love of Life from 1974-1980, passed away on September 13 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 79. She was born Birgitta Anna Katharina Hutig on March 27, 1945 in West Germany, the daughter of Franz Josef and Brigitte Maria Hutig. She received her Bachelor of Music degree from Fontbonne College in 1967 and went on to model before she landed her role on the CBS soap. After her role on the soap ended, she moved to Paris and several years later, she moved back to the States. She worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and later at Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe. She is survived by her remaining siblings.

Alumni Report

Brittany Snow (ex-Daisy/Susan, Guiding Light) will be joining the Netflix limited series The Beast in Me as Nina, wife of the character Niles, played by Matthew Rhys…. Denise Richards (ex-Shauna, B&B) has signed on to join Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin, DAYS) in the cast of the film Dirty Hands, which is now filming in Chicago.

Industry News

The Villains of Valley View, the show that GH’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) starred in for two seasons, has been cancelled… Heather Tom (Katie) revealed during her livestream interview with Michael Fairman alongside cos-star Don Diamont (Bill) that she has begun writing for the soap they call home, Bold and Beautiful. Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) also pens scripts for the show. The first episode authored by Tom is slated to air on November 6.