Comings and Goings: Tristan Riggs Is GH's New Aiden

Eagle-eyed General Hospital viewers were surprised to see that Elizabeth’s son, Aiden, looked a little different on the Thursday air show. That’s because it wasn’t Enzo De Angelis, who has been playing the young man since 2021. It was Tristan Riggs, who will be playing Aiden moving forward.

The actor was born in St. Louis and raised in Austin, Texas and has quite an extensive resume. He appeared as Young Liam in Walker, Nicholas in The Seventh Day, a recurring role as Kyle in the TV series, The Best Foot Forward. He also played Andy on True Lies.

According to the IMDB, he has been acting since he was 7 years old. His older sister, Charlotte Delaney Riggs, is also an actor but also works behind the scenes writing and producing.

The site also said that he enjoys volunteering at a local farm, tending to chickens and other animals. He has three pets of his own, two rescued dogs, Aster and Levi, and apparently a lizard named Dorito. He loves to skateboard, and surf and is a certified open-water scuba diver. He achieved Eagle Scout by the age of 13, one of the youngest at the time to receive the honor in the U.S. and in his troop.

As Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) youngest son (read an interview with the actor who plays her eldest here), who has come out to his mom as gay, he is inheriting a storyline that seems to be showing Aiden being bullied at school. Liz has made an appointment with the counselors at school to find out what’s going on, after seeing his book bag had pink paint on it. This wouldn’t be the first time Aiden was bullied at school. When he was younger, Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) demon seed daughter, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), used to bully him in Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) elementary school class. Willow tried to help but Valentin and his then-wife, Nina, didn’t see it. Eventually, things worked out.