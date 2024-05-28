Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of May 28

Y&R welcomes Reylynn Caster’s (l.) Faith back to the canvas, while Judi Evans returns to Days as Bonnie.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Clint Howard (Tom): Howard appeared again on May 27 while the wedding of Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was still underway; his alter ego, Tom, had the honor of conducting the ceremony.

Naomi Matsuda (Li Finnegan): Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) mom is back on the Los Angeles scene on May 29.

Days of our Lives

Judi Evans (Bonnie Kiriakis): Justin’s (Wally Kurth) wife is back in action this week, starting today. Bonnie first encounters Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and learns that Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is moving back into the mansion with Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): The actress continues to air this week as the district attorney comes under fire on a couple of fronts, including Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) disappearance, as well as Stefan (Brandon Barash) applying pressure to get her to reopen Li’s murder investigation.

Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton): Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) son will be seen again as he runs into a familiar face (or two) while wearing his monk’s robes. That’s Christy St. John also back as Goldman, Clyde’s (James Read) partner in crime.

General Hospital

Lane Davies (Fergus Byrne): Davies will continue to air this week as his character, Fergus, remains a thorn in Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) side while she tries to get her law license back.

Charles Measure (Brennan): The troublemaker will be featured again this week as he receives a visit from Carly (Laura Wright).

Young and Restless

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) daughter hasn’t been around since June of 2023, when she fled back to school after dealing with Cameron’s reign of terror.

Jess Walton (Jill Abbott): Jill will be seen again via video call this coming week when she talks with her son Billy (Jason Thompson), this time on May 29.

Christopher Cousins (Alan Laurent): Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continues to need her friend’s help this week to unravel what is happening inside her head.

Colleen Zenk (Jordan Howard): Trouble is still haunting Victor (Eric Braeden) this week as he tries to figure out the best way to deal with his enemy/prisoner.

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Gregory Harrison (Gregory): After four years in the role of Chase and Finn’s dad, the actor had to say good-bye. The character, who had been battling ALS, died in his sleep last week. On X (formerly Twitter), co-star Nancy Lee Grahn wrote, “Was hard to say good bye to working with my friend, Gregory Harrison. What a treat to share the stage with this guy, and getting to know him was a gift. I truly love & respect everything about him. And I know he’s seeing this. He doesn’t post, but likes to read mine.”

Alumni Report

Deadline reports that Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) will be recurring in the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem, for Season 4. He’ll be portraying Frank Lucas, a real-life mobster who Denzel Washington played in the film American Gangster. Look for Flynn to be going up against Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson.

In Memoriam

Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin for two years on GH, was killed protecting a female co-worker early Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles, where he was bartending. He was only 37 years old. His GH co-stars paid tribute to him here.