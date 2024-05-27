GH Stars Pay Tribute To Johnny Wactor After His Shocking Death

General Hospital actors were reeling as much as fans were when the news that Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando) was killed at the age of 37 in the early hours of Saturday morning. Soon after the news was reported, many actors took to their official social media accounts to pay tribute to their fallen friend.

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha): “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him. We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there ❤️

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis): “Just tragic, enraging & heartbreaking. What a lovely man Johnny was.”

Laura Wright (Carly): “Heartbreaking 💔 What an incredible man. Deep love and prayers to Johnny’s family 🙏🏻.”

Bonnie Burroughs (ex-Gladys): “I am heartbroken and sickened by this terrible loss. Johnny I love you. My heart breaks for your real mom and your whole family. The world is darker now.”

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev): “[A]bsolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, a inspiration on and off set and a one of a kind actor. His talents always surprised me and allowed me to learn so much from the craft just by watching his work. I am forever grateful for the time I got to spend and work with him. Feels like yesterday you were giving me a big hug and talking to me about life. May your soul rest in peace Johnny. Heaven has gained an Angel🕊️❤️.”

Kirsten Storms (Maxie): “I’m in a state of disbelief and complete sadness. I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there. To @johnnywactor ‘s mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Johnny was one of those rare “real individuals” that you almost never come across. I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don’t typically open up about. For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life. He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life. During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny.”

Chad Duell (Michael): “Some POS scum taking the life of someone who’s making something of themselves, and an amazing person. So disgusting and infuriating. Don’t know what else to say.. just so wrong.”

Finola Hughes (Anna): “Gutted…. 🕊️ sending my deepest condolences to his family 🤍”

Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt): “#johnnywactor #johnnywactor #johnnywactor you were one of the good ones. I’m so sorry this happened to you. #RIP …. 💔 #gh.”

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin): “#JohnnyWactor When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P. @WactorTractor #FlightOfAngels.”

William deVry (ex-Julian): “Honestly, words can’t begin 2 express the sadness with which 2 convey my feelings towards losing another #GH Alum. The senselessness of this [loss] is beyond description. Johnny was such a good guy. Really horrible. RIP #JohnnyWactor & much love & comfort to those who loved him.”

Kathleen Gati (Liesl): “Another talented, kind and generous [General Hospital] colleague gone too soon. Deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of @WactorTractor #JohnnyWactor #GH 💔.”

Parry Shen (Brad): “Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well. We all were cheated of many years with him.”

Cynthia Watros (Nina): “What a kind soul. We lost an amazing man.”

The show also released an official statement: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”