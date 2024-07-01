Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of July 1

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Ted King (Jack Finnegan): Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) dad, also known as Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) ex-husband, returns on July 1. This is his first appearance on the CBS soap since July 24, 2023. The actor took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series for his work as Jack in 2022.

Aaron D. Spears (Justin Barber): Bill’s (Don Diamont) ex-best friend is back on the Los Angeles scene on July 1. He was last seen on the show in December 2022.

Clint Howard (Tom): Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) newest hire was seen again on July 1.

Hollis W. Chambers (Hollis): Another Il Giardino employee is seen on July 2.

Diamond White (Paris Buckingham): Thomas’s (Matthew Atkinson) new fiancée will be seen this week on July 3, 4, and 5.

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) and Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams): As previously announced, the Young and Restless actors have shot two episodes that cross their characters over to Los Angeles.

Days of our Lives

Julie Dove (Connie Viniski): The character who went on a blind date with the late Li Shin will be back on July 5.

General Hospital

Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos): As was revealed last week, the actor is returning to the ABC soap for a one-day appearance this summer.

Jonathan Jackson (Lucky Spencer): As previously reported, the fan favorite is returning to Port Charles for the long term this summer.

WHO’S GOING

Bold and Beautiful

Clint Howard (Tom Starr): Poor Tom was finally making his rock star comeback when he dropped dead after his special blue drink was tampered with. The move kicks off a new mystery.

General Hospital

Michael Easton (Hamilton Finn): As previously reported, the actor exited his role last Thursday.

Casting About

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) joins the podcast series Unsinkable at Wondery+ with Brian Cox, which was reported by The Wrap. Also involved are Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) and Harry Hamlin (married to former DAYS star Lisa Rinna). Telfer shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Very excited to be a part of this wonderful project with such an amazing cast!!”

Alumni Report

Hunter King (ex-Summer Newman, Y&R) will star opposite Tyler Hynes in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which will be part of the network’s Christmas line-up. Filming is set to take place from July 6-27 in and around Kansas City, including the arena where the Chiefs play, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium…. Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall Hart, All My Children) will be a special guest star as Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department on Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+. On Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s going to be a bloody good ride 🩸 🩸 🩸”…. Ryan Carnes (ex-Lucas, GH) has an upcoming film on Passionflix called The Air He Breathes, which will premiere on August 22…. Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre Maddox, GH) shared that Season 5 of The Family Business, where he plays Elijah, will be dropping on BET Plus on July 4…. Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian Raines, Guiding Light) revealed big news on her official Facebook page. “Chasing Czars, my third book in the Cleopatra Chronicles, is coming out July 9th. It takes place in snowy, romantic St. Moritz, among ski slopes and in the luxurious Badrutt Palace hotel. Cleopatra, in her 40s, is beautiful, wealthy, and trained to kill. She is obsessed with a gorgeous Russian oligarch who is at odds with Putin. The father of Cleo’s only child, who has yet to meet her, is a CIA agent. Need I say more? It’s available to pre-order on Amazon in Paperback or Kindle. Coming soon on Audible,” she wrote…. Christopher Sean (ex-Paul Narita, DAYS) has a new children’s book with Luke Duo Art that will be available on July 7 from Amazon called Axol The Draxoloti. He shared on Instagram, “A story about being the new kid in school and not knowing how to fit in. With the advice of his parents and teacher Axol remembers that just by Being Yourself you will make friends and find happiness.”

Real-Life Status

In Memoriam

Renauld White, who played William Reynolds on Guiding Light, passed away in New York on June 26 at the age of 80. The actor appeared on the CBS soap in the mid-1980s and was also a groundbreaking model, known as only the second Black model to appear on the cover of GQ.