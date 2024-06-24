Bryan Craig Returning To General Hospital As Morgan!

It’s official: Bryan Craig, a two-time Daytime Emmy-winner as Outstanding Younger Actor for his work as Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital, is set for a Port Charles comeback. TV Line was the first to confirm the news that Craig will be back for one episode, which will air in early August. It remains to be seen whether Morgan, who has been presumed dead since 2016, will appear in the flesh, as a ghost or in a dream sequence.

Rumors that the actor might be poised to reprise the role of Morgan began flying when, in response to a Digest story about Executive Producer Frank Valentini teasing the upcoming return of a popular male star to the show — which listed Craig as a possibility — the actor shared a link to the story on X (formerly Twitter) along with the comment, “Who could it be…….”

Speculation only heated up when Craig went on to post behind-the-scenes photos of his career on Instagram, which he captioned, “Me and my friend the camera.” Included in the photo series were shots of the actor on movies (American Fighter, The Ride as well as TV series (GH, Valor and Grand Hotel) — but they reached a fever pitch in light of an image posted to his Instagram stories taken on the GH set — which certainly appears to have been taken well after his last appearance on the show, which took place in 2018 (in the form of Morgan popping up in the dream of his ex-lover, Ava). The proof? A GH poster that appears on the left-hand side of the photo, touting the shows 60th anniversary, which took place in 2023. To that image, Craig added the prayer hand emoji, which is commonly used to signify gratitude.

Craig’s GH career began in 2013, when he was tapped to assume the role of Sonny and Carly’s first biological child, who had last appeared on the canvas in 2011 in the form of the much-younger Aaron Sanders. Over the course of his time on the show, he received four Daytime Emmy nominations, winning in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, when the actor chose to exit the show, he told Digest in a statement, “It’s been an amazing journey, but I feel like the time is right for me to say good-bye to GENERAL HOSPITAL and Morgan Corinthos. “This was not an easy decision, and I am extremely grateful to ABC, [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini and the entire GH cast and crew for the opportunity and their unyielding support.” He also gave a shout-out to GH’s loyal viewers, saying, “To the wonderful fans who have embraced and loved Morgan as one of their own, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Do you think Craig’s short-term comeback was the return Valentini was teasing, or do you think the show may be preparing to welcome back another male star? Sound off in the comments below!