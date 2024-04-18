Exclusive: Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) On His GENERAL HOSPITAL Parents

Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) with onscreen mom, Kelly Monaco (Sam).

Asher Antonyzyn considers himself lucky to be working closely with his GH parents, Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Steve Burton (Jason). “Kelly is the best,” he enthuses. “It’s always a really fun environment, working with her. She’s easy to talk to and I ask her for advice, like, ‘How do you think I should play this?’ She’ll just flat-out drop what she’s doing to help me out. She’s so personable and always makes sure I feel comfortable in the scenes and always watches out for me, like all the actors do. She’s just very fun and positive and easy to connect to.”

When he began working with Burton, as well, their bond was immediate. “Steve Burton is amazing,” Antonyzyn declares. “From day one, we connected. He’s kind of taken me under his wing and he’s taught me so much. He’s so energetic and just genuine with everyone. Anyone that’s around him always feels his positive energy flowing. He’s just a great guy. I’ll be sitting in my makeup chair and he’ll come up and he’ll be like, ‘What’s up, buddy? How’s life?’ He always asks me, ‘How is life?’ We both understand the bond between Jason and Danny and how the viewers see it is real [between us as actors]. It is with both of my parents; I have some of the best parents on the show!”

That goes for Danny’s bonus third parental figure, Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Sam’s beau, Dante. “He is just like how the script writes him,” Antonyzyn says. “He’s fun, he’s always up to do anything — work with anyone, help anyone, have fun with anything. He’s just a great guy to work with and to talk to and he’s so funny. He has, like, a kid side of him. He’s still a mature guy, but he can joke around with me and the other kids on the show.”