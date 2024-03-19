Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Eva LaRue (l.) and Jessica Serfaty are back in the mix on GH and DAYS, respectively.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Clint Howard (Tom): B&B announced that Tom, who holds key intel about an unfolding mystery, will appear in April. Howard, the younger brother of director Ron Howard, has a show biz career spanning decades, but this will mark his first soap.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Scott Evans (Reporter): Evans, an ACCESS HOLLYWOOD anchor and host of Peacock’s COUPLE TO THROUPLE, makes a Salem cameo appearance this week as a member of the media trying to get a statement from Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) as Paulina is discharged from the hospital.

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen): Serfaty, who was temporarily replaced for three shows by Natasha Hall, is back on screen this week, but Hall is expected to complete her run in future episodes.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Eva LaRue (Natalia Rogers-Ramirez): LaRue’s stint continues this week as Natalia shares enlightening scenes with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Doug Tompos (Davion): Tompos plays the creative director of the latest photo shoot Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) takes part in for Deception. He has appeared on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, THE LAST WORD and MAD MEN.

Jeremy Xido (Ephraim): Xido plays a photographer at Sasha’s Deception shoot. The actor’s previous credits include FBI INTERNATIONAL, BULL and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Catherine Dyer (Dr. Alcott): Connor’s (Judah Mackey) therapist is back on the scene this week.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

On The Mend: After his health scare last week, DAYS’s Greg Vaughan (Eric) posted an emotional Instagram video on March 17 to update fans and loved ones on his progress. The actor noted, “I just felt such an appreciation and gratitude for everything. Your prayers have been felt. It’s been a struggle, but I’m over the top.” He explained that the intention of posting about experiencing severe altitude sickness “was simply just to educate, put some information out there and some things that I was feeling, just share that information and the struggle that I was going through, which I didn’t quite understand. And it wasn’t because I’m stubborn or just because I’m a father, a man, and didn’t want to go to a doctor. It is just something I thought was so minor that I could overcome it, just by taking care of myself.” He expressed his appreciation for “good friends, doctors that had reached out to me” after he was diagnosed with high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), saying they “kind of gave me some understanding on the aftermath, which was very, very beneficial.” Vaughan assured that “I’ve been resting, taking care of myself, even though I live in a hamster wheel. I gotta get up and, you know, do my normal domesticated stuff, eventually. I’m tired of laying down in this bed, but I am feeling much better.” He noted that even though he had stressed the importance of staying hydrated to his three teenaged boys, who he was vacationing with in Colorado when he took ill, the altitude “had a greater effect on me …. My head was such in pain, and I was in a very bad state of mind,” and that “Unfortunately, my lungs were full of fluids and my head was in severe pain and even migraine pills didn’t even help. So, I just want anybody that goes into the Colorado Mountains to know, it is no joke.” Vaughan ended his video with heartfelt thanks for all of the well-wishes he had received, saying, “I didn’t realize that it would make such an impression on so many people around the world…. I feel tremendously loved and I can’t say it enough.”

In Memoriam: Actor/singer Beth Peters, who played the recurring role of Agnes Whitaker on GH from 1980-82, passed away on March 14 at the age of 92. Agnes was a Beechers Corners resident whose farm became the hideout spot for Luke and Laura during their 1980 on-the-run adventure.