BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Casts Clint Howard!

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL has tapped Clint Howard to play Tom, a homeless man who provides pivotal clues to a mystery. The actor began taping on March 18, with his episodes slated to air on April 26 and April 29. Deadline was the first to report the news.

Howard and his brother, Ron, began their show biz careers as youngsters, with both appearing on THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW. Howard has appeared in a wide swath of films (many directed by his brother), from Apollo 13 to Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and a variety of TV shows, including SEINFELD and ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT. The Howard brothers wrote a best-selling chronicle of their professional journeys in 2021, titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family in 2021.

.