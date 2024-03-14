Health Scare For DAYS OF OUR LIVES Star Greg Vaughan

DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Greg Vaughan revealed on social media that he had fallen ill with severe altitude sickness.

“Life is like a box of chocolates, ‘you never know whatcha gonna get!’ ” Vaughan’s post began. “I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera! 🤪 this trip was nothing short of another great Vaughan adventure! 🤦🏻‍♂️”

The actor went on to explain that while on a spring break trip to Colorado with his three sons, “I was feeling somewhat tired after 1day, experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing. I had hydratied all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out for the night to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning! Unfortunately, it was a night of tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker! Disappointedly, morning arrived & I had to tell my boys, plus our friends who just arrived, I was staying home to rest & be my best for our final days to come! To which only got worse as the day went on! I was mentally spinning trying not to think of having another horrible night or losing another day w/ my boys … but I did.

He continued, “Two full days gone, enough was enough, I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%.”

In a second post, Vaughan elaborated, “4hrs later, a couple of bags of IV & oxygen tank strapped to my face, I was told that I needed to immediately get off the mountain! 🤪However I couldn’t, we still had another day to go & wanting the boys to enjoy their last day on the hill tops! I opted to go home with an oxygen tank, a good laugh for everyone, and I know will follow, but my boys looked after their old man & fortunately they had friends on this trip!”

The actor concluded his account by writing, “In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I’ve ⛷️ & 🏂 in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke! As they say, ‘take a breath and smell the roses!’ That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate! #recoveryinprogress #myadventures 🙏🏻🤘🏼👊🏼”

Several of Vaughan’s co-stars immediately commented with well-wishes. “Oh honey! I’m so sorry,” wrote Deidre Hall (Marlena). Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) posted, “My brother… I know you got at least 9 lives left, but take a breather. 🍻 🙏🏼” “I know timed events with the boys are precious- they’ll be more man. Hope you’re on the mend,” Eric Martsolf (Brady) offered. “Dude. Glad you’re all good,” Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) chimed in. “Damn! Glad you went to urgent care and got it figured out! 🙌🏼🙏🏼,” commented Brandon Beemer (ex-Shawn). “So glad you are ok. 🙏🏼😘❤️,” Martha Madison (ex-Belle) posted.

We wish him a speedy recovery!