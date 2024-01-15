Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Darin Brooks pops back on on B&B, while Camryn Grimes returns to Y&R.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer): Brooks returns to the canvas on January 17 in the role he originated in 2013. Brooks clarified his status with the show last year when his image was removed from the opening credits, saying, “Until we meet again… So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on @boldandbeautifulcbs and after 10 amazing years, it’s time for me to say ‘Until we meet again…’ to Wyatt Spencer… (Doesn’t mean its the end, just… bye for now…).”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Duncan Anderson (Owen): Adam’s (Joshua Benard) roommate is on the scene this week.

Jim Hanna (Judge Thompson): This judge presides over Esme’s (Avery Pohl) hearing.

Catherine Kresge (Dr. Sawyer): Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) have questions for this doctor this week.

Steve Mize (Mr. Wright): Adam’s (Joshua Benard) father makes an appearance this week.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland): The actress, who recently welcomed her first child, son Bridger, is back on Y&R this week. On X (formerly Twitter), she reported that the episode was shot seven days after she gave birth.

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Ryan Carnes (Lucas Jones): The fan fave has concluded his brief comeback.