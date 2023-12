Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) and her hubby-to-be, Brock Powell, have welcomed their first baby, a son they named Bridger Elias Foster. Grimes shared a photo of their little boy, who was expected to arrive closer to December 25, on social media, which the new mama captioned, “Dad and I never liked waiting for Christmas either…” adding, “Our little family’s future is merry & bright.”