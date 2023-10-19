Darin Brooks Clarifies B&B Status

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) posted an update on social media after fans noticed that he was removed from the opening credits of the show he first joined in 2013. “Until we meet again… So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on @boldandbeautifulcbs and after 10 amazing years, it’s time for me to say ‘Until we meet again…’ to Wyatt Spencer… (Doesn’t mean its the end, just… bye for now…🙂),” he posted. “Honestly, I have to thank the big man, Brad Bell [executive producer/head writer], for having me, you seriously changed my life man! Love and appreciate you, always! 🫶❤️ The experiences, the trips, the memories, the friendships… All will forever hold a special place in my heart!! To the Spencer men, Scott and Don, you’re like family to me in real life so I’ll see ya soon (off set) 😉 Haha To all the cast and crew, too many people to mention but just know… I LOVE YOU ALL and thank you for everything!!! ❤️ A HUGE Thank you to @cbstv for letting me be apart of your daytime family!! And to the many, MANY fans around the world watching this show… THANK YOU!! For always watching and enjoying what I LOVE TO DO!! You all touched my heart just by tuning in everyday and being apart of our Bold and Beautiful family!! ❤️ Time to see what’s around the bend…” The daytime community weighed in on his post. “Love you, bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter). Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R; ex-Sally, B&B) added, “❤️ A legend. 👏 truly one of the best on and off screen! So grateful for the time we had! 🙏🏼” Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) wrote, ”Sending love to whatever the next adventure is! 💜💜” Wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) posted, “So proud of you babe! And what great memories we have in the last 10 years. A lot of big life moments shared with the @boldandbeautifulcbs family. 🙏🏻❤️”