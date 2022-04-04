BEST STORYTELLER

Atkinson: “I have to say Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer]!”

Brown: “John McCook.”

McCook: “Besides me, Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] has great, funny stories.”

MOST EAGER TO REHEARSE

Atkinson: “Krista [Allen, Taylor].”

Brown: “Can I say myself? I am always eager to run lines and I can never do it long enough.”

McCook: “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke].”

MOST CHATTY IN THE MAKEUP ROOM

Atkinson: “I have no idea. You are not backing me into that corner [laughs].”

Brown: “Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy].”

McCook: “Krista, and mainly about her wig, which is over.”

BEST GIVER OF HUGS

Atkinson: “Me. I give good hugs and I wouldn’t say that if it wasn’t true.”

Brown: “There are so many. Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter].”

McCook: “I don’t think anybody is as good at it as I am.”

BEST SENSE OF HUMOR

Atkinson: “Thorsten.”

Brown: “There are so many. I’d have to say the whole cast.”

McCook: “Thorsten, once again. It’s one of the reasons I’m so glad he’s there.”

MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM

Atkinson: “Don [Diamont, Bill] or Kelly. They are both very well done.”

Brown: “Don Diamont. It’s very slick and everything matches. It’s all Don.”

McCook: “Me.”

BEST SNACK FOOD STASH

Atkinson: “Jacqui always has healthy snacks. It’s not necessarily a great stash but you can always go to her.”

Brown: “Me. That would be in my dressing room.”

McCook: “Nobody brings food on the set.”

MOST STYLISH

Atkinson: “Jacqui can wear anything and pull it off because she is just so cool.”

Brown: “Jacqui. The girl has style that just pours out of her pores.”

McCook: “Kimberlin is always well-dressed. She doesn’t come in in sweats like a lot of us do. She’s always dressed with nice things on.”

MOST MATERNAL

Atkinson: “Jacqui.”

Brown: “Eva [Basler, Vice President of Communications, Bell-Phillip Television]. She always takes such good care of everyone.”

McCook: “Jacqueline. She’s the one.”

MOST UP ON CURRENT EVENTS

Atkinson: “Jacqui.”

Brown: “Sean [Kanan, Deacon].”

McCook: “That would be Heather Tom [Katie].”

MOST UP ON WORKPLACE GOSSIP

Atkinson: “Annika [Noelle, Hope].”

Brown: “We don’t really talk that way so I don’t know.”

McCook: “Heather, absolutely.”

BEST SECRET-KEEPER

Atkinson: “Courtney [Hope, Sally, Y&R/B&B]. She’s a dear friend — and she’s right across the hall.”

Brown: “Eva.”

McCook: “This one is not Thorsten.”

BEST AT REMEMBERING BIRTHDAYS

Atkinson: “Denise Richards [Shauna]. She’s amazing.”

Brown: “Not me.”

McCook: “Eva.”

MOST FUN AT PARTIES

Atkinson: “I’ll go with Courtney again. She loves to dance. She will get the party started.”

Brown: “Oh, everyone. It’s not often we all get together but when we do, it’s always a fun time.”

McCook: “Jacqueline.”

MOST INTO SPORTS

Atkinson: “Thorsten.”

Brown: “Don, when his sons were playing football. Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] and I also talked about football because of the show he did before B&B [BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE]. That was one of my son’s favorites.”

McCook: “Don Diamont, of course, with all of his sons.”

BIGGEST GOOFBALL

Atkinson: “Me!”

Brown: “Thorsten.”

McCook: “Thorsten.”

LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER

Atkinson: “Kimberlin, for sure. She’s such a sweet person.”

Brown: “Me. Let’s be honest, if I was anything like my character I’d be in jail!”

McCook: “Well, we all try to get the character to be more like us so we don’t have to work so hard, but I give this to Kimberlin, of course.”