BEST STORYTELLER
Atkinson: “I have to say Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer]!”
Brown: “John McCook.”
McCook: “Besides me, Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] has great, funny stories.”
MOST EAGER TO REHEARSE
Atkinson: “Krista [Allen, Taylor].”
Brown: “Can I say myself? I am always eager to run lines and I can never do it long enough.”
McCook: “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke].”
MOST CHATTY IN THE MAKEUP ROOM
Atkinson: “I have no idea. You are not backing me into that corner [laughs].”
Brown: “Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy].”
McCook: “Krista, and mainly about her wig, which is over.”
BEST GIVER OF HUGS
Atkinson: “Me. I give good hugs and I wouldn’t say that if it wasn’t true.”
Brown: “There are so many. Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter].”
McCook: “I don’t think anybody is as good at it as I am.”
BEST SENSE OF HUMOR
Atkinson: “Thorsten.”
Brown: “There are so many. I’d have to say the whole cast.”
McCook: “Thorsten, once again. It’s one of the reasons I’m so glad he’s there.”
MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM
Atkinson: “Don [Diamont, Bill] or Kelly. They are both very well done.”
Brown: “Don Diamont. It’s very slick and everything matches. It’s all Don.”
McCook: “Me.”
BEST SNACK FOOD STASH
Atkinson: “Jacqui always has healthy snacks. It’s not necessarily a great stash but you can always go to her.”
Brown: “Me. That would be in my dressing room.”
McCook: “Nobody brings food on the set.”
MOST STYLISH
Atkinson: “Jacqui can wear anything and pull it off because she is just so cool.”
Brown: “Jacqui. The girl has style that just pours out of her pores.”
McCook: “Kimberlin is always well-dressed. She doesn’t come in in sweats like a lot of us do. She’s always dressed with nice things on.”
MOST MATERNAL
Atkinson: “Jacqui.”
Brown: “Eva [Basler, Vice President of Communications, Bell-Phillip Television]. She always takes such good care of everyone.”
McCook: “Jacqueline. She’s the one.”
MOST UP ON CURRENT EVENTS
Atkinson: “Jacqui.”
Brown: “Sean [Kanan, Deacon].”
McCook: “That would be Heather Tom [Katie].”
MOST UP ON WORKPLACE GOSSIP
Atkinson: “Annika [Noelle, Hope].”
Brown: “We don’t really talk that way so I don’t know.”
McCook: “Heather, absolutely.”
BEST SECRET-KEEPER
Atkinson: “Courtney [Hope, Sally, Y&R/B&B]. She’s a dear friend — and she’s right across the hall.”
Brown: “Eva.”
McCook: “This one is not Thorsten.”
BEST AT REMEMBERING BIRTHDAYS
Atkinson: “Denise Richards [Shauna]. She’s amazing.”
Brown: “Not me.”
McCook: “Eva.”
MOST FUN AT PARTIES
Atkinson: “I’ll go with Courtney again. She loves to dance. She will get the party started.”
Brown: “Oh, everyone. It’s not often we all get together but when we do, it’s always a fun time.”
McCook: “Jacqueline.”
MOST INTO SPORTS
Atkinson: “Thorsten.”
Brown: “Don, when his sons were playing football. Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] and I also talked about football because of the show he did before B&B [BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE]. That was one of my son’s favorites.”
McCook: “Don Diamont, of course, with all of his sons.”
BIGGEST GOOFBALL
Atkinson: “Me!”
Brown: “Thorsten.”
McCook: “Thorsten.”
LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER
Atkinson: “Kimberlin, for sure. She’s such a sweet person.”
Brown: “Me. Let’s be honest, if I was anything like my character I’d be in jail!”
McCook: “Well, we all try to get the character to be more like us so we don’t have to work so hard, but I give this to Kimberlin, of course.”