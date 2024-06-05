Chrishell Stause Set To Join Season 3 of The Traitors

Contestants for the newest season of the reality show The Traitor were announced on The Today Show and amongst the Season 3 cast is none other than former soap star turned reality star back to soap star and now back to reality star again — Chrishell Stause.

Stause will be going up against a wide array of folks who will be competing for top honors in the Alan Cumming-hosted show. Cummings said on the morning talk show, “Well there you have it, dearies. This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

Season 3 Cast of The Traitors

So who will be her competition? A literal “Who’s Who” of the reality world — many of them legends. They are Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Sam Asghari (Black Monday), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Wells Adams (The Golden Wedding, Bachelor In Paradise), Rob Mariano (Survivor), Nikki Garcia (former professional wrestler), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royalty), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Britney Haynes (Big Brother) and Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser).

Needless to say, Stause’s dance card is quite full these days, considering it was just announced she has to fly halfway across the world for a guest-starring role on the Australian soap Neighbours. Working on this reality show will be quite different from her other big reality gigs — Selling Sunset and Dancing With The Stars.

On this show, the Faithfuls and the Traitors compete in missions to earn money for the group prize fund. The strategy includes the Faithfuls trying to figure out who the Traitors are. At the Round Table, there is a vote to banish them. While that’s going on, the Traitors meet at a turret to decide which Faithful to “murder,” thus ejecting them from the game. The goal is a cash prize for whoever is still standing at the end. Cumming chooses at least three to be a “Traitor” while the rest are “Faithfuls.” Those chosen to be Traitors will be revealed in the first episode, which airs on Peacock.