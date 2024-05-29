Chrishell Stause Returns To Soaps!

Chrishell Stause burst onto the daytime soap scene when she was cast as Amanda Dillon on All My Children (2005-2011). Stints as Bethany Bryant on Young and Restless (2016) as well as Jordan Ridgeway on Days of our Lives (2013-2015; 2019; 2020; 2021; 2023) followed before she segued into the reality arena with the Netflix hit series, Selling Sunset. Now Stause has a new horizon to conquer — the iconic Australian soap Neighbours, which is available in the U.S., courtesy of Amazon Freevee and Freemantle and has snagged its first Outstanding Daytime Drama Series nod at this year’s 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

New Neighbours

Stause is headed for Australia in July to begin filming as a new character — Yasmine “Yas” Shields. The character sounds like she will be a lot of fun — a glamorous and successful businesswoman pursuing an exciting new opportunity, much like the actress herself.

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Stause shared. “Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Executive Producer Jason Herbison said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Stause is no stranger to Australia. After all, in 2022, Stause married her partner, Australian musician G Flip. She shares her travels there on her social media platforms, like this stunning photo from Sydney Harbour.

Word On The Street

The continuation of the long-running series — about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne — picked up two years after the finale in 2022. Neighbours releases new episodes daily, Monday through Thursday, at 7 a.m. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S. The series streams on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series. Previous seasons of Neighbours, as well as over 100 iconic episodes, are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.