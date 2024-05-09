Celebrate Mother's Day With Kaitlin and Jordi Vilasuso On The Locher Room

Celebrate Mother’s Day on Friday, May 10 in The Locher Room with real-life husband and wife duo, Kaitlin and Jordi Vilasuso. The couple will join host Alan Locher live at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. EST.

The Vilasusos are the parents of three beautiful girls, Riley (11), Everly (7) and almost 6-month-old Lucy, who was hospitalized back in January with RSV. We will hear what Mother’s Day is like in the Vilasuso household from these very busy parents and what they each learned from their own moms.

It was 24 years ago this August that Jordi made his debut as Tony Santos on Guiding Light, winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for Outstanding Younger Actor. He left the soap that same year and went on to guest on many primetime shows like 8 Simple Rules, Numb3rs and CSI: Miami. He also appeared in movies like Heights, with Glenn Close and James Marsden, The Lost City with Andy Garcia and The Line, also with Andy Garcia and Ray Liotta.

In 2010, he joined the cast of All My Children as Dr. Griffin Castillo. leaving in 2011 but returning in 2013 for a bit. More primetime and movies followed. Daytime welcomed him back in 2016 when he joined Days of our Lives as Rafe’s brother, Dario. He left that show and was part of a new family on Young and Restless where he played Rey Rosales. Rey met a tragic fate in 2022.

Jordi will take a look back on his time working in Springfield, Pine Valley, Salem, and Genoa City. He will also tell us about the new digital drama series, The Blvd which he stars in alongside Vincent Irizarry (a veteran of all the current soaps) and Adam Huss (Nikolas, General Hospital). There was also the recent casting news that Jordi will be joining The Bay for their new season.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.