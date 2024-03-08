Exclusive: Soap Faves Team Up For New Drama

Adam Huss, Vincent Irizarry and Jordi Vilasuso are at work on a new digital drama series.

Here’s some exciting news for soap fans: Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, DAYS; ex-David, ALL MY CHILDREN et al), Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R; ex-Dario, DAYS et al) and Adam Huss (who recently wrapped his most recent run as GH’s Nikolas) have all joined the ensemble cast of a new digital drama series called THE BLVD, which begins production this week in Los Angeles. Sonia Blangiardo, a DAYS director and with producer credits on multiple soaps, is serving as a consulting producer, and Nicholle Tom, sister of B&B star Heather Tom (Katie), will also appear in the series.

Created by Devanny Pinn, THE BLVD is set in the fast-paced world of a boutique public relations agency during awards season. Promising to deliver “an irresistible blend of intrigue, rivalry and romance,” the six-episode series is expected to debut its first episode this spring. According to the show’s official synopsis, “Owned by entertainment titan Persephone Reed, PR Haus is the most prestigious boutique publicity firm in Los Angeles. The group of talented professionals who make up the company work tirelessly to shape the public perception of their celebrity clientele…. Each episode of THE BLVD showcases an insider’s perspective into the intricate world of red carpets, press junkets, and photo shoots that make up this exciting and demanding period that all comes to an explosive head at the season finale. Whose client will not survive their scandal? Which Haus agent will be fired? And will the firm achieve their ultimate goal: winning at the season’s biggest awards show?”

“At its core, THE BLVD is a story about ambition, self-discovery and the lengths people will go to succeed in the competitive world of Hollywood,” says Pinn. Adds Producer Michelle Romano (who also appears in the show): “We are all so proud of this project and excited for audiences to see it.”

Check back with Digest to find out where THE BLVD will be available for streaming.