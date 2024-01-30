Health Update On Y&R Alum Jordi Vilasuso's Baby

Jordi Vilasuso (l.); Kaitlin Vilasuso at the hospital with Lucy

Jordi Villasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) and wife Kaitlin took to Instagram to offer an update on their baby girl, Lucy, whose birth they announced on January 6 and who has been hospitalized since January 22 with RSV and a partially collapsed right lung.

On January 29, Kaitlin wrote, “Jordi and I are so thankful for you all covering us in prayer and love, yet again. I know it sounds crazy, but we literally FEEL it and our family has gained so much strength from your encouragement. 🙏🏻 Our little Lucy is proving to be quite the little fighter. The biggest praise report is that the x-ray of her lungs looked significantly better than the one they took the night she was transferred to the NICU.”

She went on to share that Lucy is still using a machine to assist in her breathing. “We still have a lot of big prayers to pray for her,” Kaitlin said, “and would be so so grateful if you join us in continuing to lift her up. She is still on the CPAP machine, but we are praying that as they try to wean her off of it, her pulse ox and respiratory rate stay strong and the CO2 in her blood continues to decrease. Once she is able to be weaned off of the CPAP, they’ll move her to regular oxygen w/o pressure and (providing vitals are good) will be able to remove the feeding tube. 🙏🏻 It is crazy how much I miss holding her and feeding her and being able to comfort her in that way, so we are praying big prayers that there aren’t any setbacks as her little body navigates these next steps, however long they may take.”

Kaitlin was candid about the toll Lucy’s hospitalization had taken on the family, writing, “We are beyond grateful for the positive progress, but physically exhausted from the past week, emotionally exhausted for our girl and struggling to figure out the logistics of being there for Lucy, while still being there [for big sisters] Riley and Evie, who are having a hard time, too.” She added, “Praying for strength for whatever the rest of this journey to healing looks like. Thank you for loving us and for caring about our babies like you do. As always, we are forever grateful.”