Can’t-Miss Event! Soap Con Live On May 1

Soap Con Live, in partnership with The Locher Room, is proud to introduce a first of its kind fan experience. Created by soap fans, for soap fans, Soap Con Live will celebrate the soap opera genre and connect fans with their favorite daytime stars of past and present. On Saturday, May 1st, the inaugural Soap Con Live fan event, sponsored by Soap Opera Digest, Retro TV and It’s Real Good TV, will feature free, virtual panels with Q&As that will stream LIVE on The Locher Room YouTube Channel and allow fans to purchase Meet & Greets, Video Greetings and Autographs from their favorite soap stars at SoapConLive.com. The day will kick off with The Doctors panel at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PST with a special guest announcement coming soon.

AS THE WORLD TURNS “Live from Oakdale!” will begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PST featuring Mark Collier (ex-Mike), Terri Conn (ex-Katie), Trent Dawson (ex-Henry), Austin Peck (ex-Brad; ex-Austin, DAYS) and Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara).

“The Cramer Women” of ONE LIFE TO LIVE will follow at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PST featuring Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr; ex-Kiki, GH), Laura Bonarrigo (ex-Cassie), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair; ex-Eve, DAYS) and Gina Tognoni (ex-Kelly et al).

GENERAL HOSPITAL “Love & Tragedy” will round out the evening at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PST featuring Shell Danielson (ex-Dominique), Brad Maule (ex-Tony), Kin Shriner (Scotty) and Jackie Zeman (Bobbie).

All the panels with Q&As will stream LIVE back to back on The Locher Room with surprises in between. Visit SoapConLive.com to sign up for the FREE live panels and keep up with special guest announcements and info on paid fan opportunities. Stay tuned for more chances to visit with your favorite Soap Stars, both virtually and in-person when it’s safe.