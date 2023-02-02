Favorite Shampoo: “Ouai.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Madewell jeans are awesome”
Favorite Phone App: “TikTok.”
Favorite Game: “My friends and I play a pretty specific game called Psychiatrist.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Korean.”
Favorite Sports Team: “None, I don’t watch sports.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Beans on toast. It’s a British thing.”
Favorite Sandwich: “The Tuna Italiano at Domingo’s Italian Deli in Encino [CA].”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “A glass of wine. That’s my dessert.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Instead of crackers, I use cucumber slices and top with tuna mixed with a little avocado oil and mayo.”
Favorite Hot Beverage: “Chai tea latte with oat milk.”
Favorite Cold Beverage: “Harry Potter’s Frozen Butterbeer at Universal Studios.”
Favorite Color: “Teal. Not many people know this.”
Favorite Magazine: “Bon Appétit.”
Favorite Book: “It.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My Prada boots that I got for $30.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “The kitchen.”
Favorite Sitcom: “FRIENDS.”
Favorite Movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Favorite TV Host: “I don’t have one.”
Favorite Comedian: “I love Nikki Glaser.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “My Chemical Romance.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “My dressing room.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My Only pan.”
Favorite Vacation Spot: “Kauai.”