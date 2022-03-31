My first thought when I woke up today was … what’s the weather, and what’s for breakfast.

I got out of bed and … set an intention for my day, then drank the rest of the water by my bed from the night before.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … be on a hike.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … my morning ritual: Brush my teeth, prep my face for the day with serums, creams, moisturizer.

My outfit for the day consists of … a sweater and yoga set by Electric & Rose, in case I make it out in time for a sunset hike later.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … take Charli on a walk to Blue Bottle for an oat milk matcha latte (two birds, one stone).

In the car, I … usually finish up my to-go breakfast (today it was avocado toast) and take my morning supplement.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … head to my room to drop off my stuff, then proceed to [Covid] testing, then hair and makeup.

I’m hoping I see … our stage manager, Fritz [Brekeller] because he’s one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10 (always prepared) out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … a skirt and sweater.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … french fries and I ended up eating soup.

The scenes I filmed today were … tough! Lots of dialogue today.

The best thing I got to do at work was … act. Love dropping into Elena’s world.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … use alcohol wipes to remove my tattoo makeup.

Then, you’ll likely find me … checking my phone for any calls, texts or emails I missed.

If my day is done early enough, I will … pick up Char and go on a sunset hike.

My plans for the evening are … to decompress, shower and study my lines for the next day.

During my commute, I … listen to music or return phone calls.

When I get home I … give my pup some love and attention.

For dinner, I … usually cook; tonight I am making a veggie/tofu stir fry.

My nightly routine includes … finishing my nightly skin routine, one more walk for Char, and going over my schedule for the next day.

The last thing I do before bed is … take my supplements, I love magnesium.

I turned out the lights at … 11:30 p.m.

And I set my alarm for … 6:45 a.m.