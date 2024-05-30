B&B's Kimberlin Brown Talks Live With Michael Fairman

Bold and Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown will visit the Michael Fairman Channel live on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. The two have a lot to chat about considering how Sheila has been in the thick of things of late. But she also has a long and rich history that spans two soaps on CBS.

The Long and Winding Road

For more than 30 years, Brown has portrayed soap opera supervillain Sheila Carter, first on Young and Restless, and then taking the character to B&B. Along the way, she has wreaked havoc in the lives of her rivals like Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) in Genoa City and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) as well as Steph’s granddaughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in Los Angeles.

Back in February, Sheila was supposedly “killed off” of B&B during a face-off with Steffy, only for it to be revealed in late April that it was not Sheila who died, but her lookalike “Sugar.” Thus, Brown returned to B&B in all-new episodes when the love of her life Deacon (Sean Kanan) and her son Finn (Tanner Novlan) managed to rescue her. That created a bone of contention between Finn and his wife Steffy. (For a look back at Sheila’s brushes with death, click here, and we’ve got a photo history of her chaos-causing life here.)

In the story currently, Sheila just tied the knot with Deacon in a small ceremony attended by Tom (Clint Howard), the man who helped Deacon and Finn find Sheila, Deacon’s daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle) and seemingly by happenstance, Sheila’s son, Finn, causing an even bigger ripple effect in his marriage to Steffy.

So, what are Sheila’s plans now? Will she and Deacon get that happily-ever-after they so want or will her detractors set Sheila back to her old and destructive ways? How does Kimberlin feel about playing the evil Sheila who seemingly has nine lives? Find out during this very special chat.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.