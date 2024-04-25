The Nine Lives of Y&R and B&B’s Sheila Carter

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown, l.) first appeared in 1990 as a nurse at Genoa City Memorial Hospital, who set her sights on Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) hunky hubby, Dr. Scott Grainger (Peter Barton). The naughty nightingale busted up the marriage by seducing the physician while he was drunk and then claiming she was pregnant. Lauren was devastated and elected not to tell Scott that she too was with child, so he reluctantly bid his wife farewell to be with his baby mama. Sheila’s plans nearly imploded when she miscarried but she brazenly donned a pregnancy pillow to fake a baby bump. When Lauren delivered a healthy baby boy, Sheila bought a newborn on the black market and swapped the infants. Her ruse finally unraveled thanks to her tattletale mother, Molly (Marilyn Alex), so Sheila held Mom and Lauren hostage in a remote cabin. When a fire engulfed the place, Lauren and Molly were rescued but Sheila was presumed incinerated but that wasn’t the case. Sheila escaped and headed to Los Angeles to start a new chapter on B&B. Photo credit: CBS

In L.A., Ms. Carter became involved with fashion designer Eric Forrester (John McCook) but his family refused to accept her. The couple married anyway in 1993, and Sheila went to great lengths (blackmail, unlawful imprisonment and attempted murder) to conceal her criminal past. When the jig was up in 1995 and with the police closing in, a desperate Sheila held Eric, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Ronn Moss), Lauren, and James (Ian Buchanan) at gunpoint in the Forrester mansion. Just when it looked like she was going to shoot Stephanie, Sheila chugged a vial of poison and seemingly croaked. However, her stomach was pumped in time and Sheila survived. She was confined to a mental ward and was eventually granted parole. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Per the terms of her freedom, Sheila was treated by handsome shrink James Warwick but during a weak moment, he impregnated her. In 1997, Sheila gave birth to a baby girl she named Mary, after his mother. Dr. Warwick married Sheila but he was only faking his affection in order to get custody of their daughter. When Sheila found out that her marriage was a sham, she decided to end it all and was poised to jump from the roof of a hotel. James tried to literally talk her off the ledge but she took the plunge anyway. Miraculously, she lived and after recovering from her injuries, Sheila kidnapped Mary in 1998 and skipped town. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

After breaking out of prison in 2003, Shelia eventually settled in Toronto where, in 2005, she befriended Lauren’s now-adult son Scott Jr. (Daniel Hall), who was attending college there. When he traveled to Genoa City to walk his mom down the aisle for her wedding to Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Sheila followed Scott and used various disguises to avoid detection. After Lauren and Michael tied the knot on December 9, they boarded a yacht cruising off the Florida coast. While Michael was ashore, Sheila revealed herself to Lauren and a vicious brawl ensued. Sheila’s cohort, Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born, pictured with Bregman and Brown), intervened and warned that the bomb he had planted was about to go off. Back on shore, Michael was horrified to watch the luxury boat explode and Lauren was presumed dead, which meant that Sheila and Tom must also have been blown to smithereens. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

The trio was still alive but Sheila and Lauren found themselves in dire straits because Tom had imprisoned them in an abandoned bomb shelter. Tom returned to Genoa City to demand ransom for Lauren’s return but he was murdered, which meant no one knew she was alive. Meanwhile, Shelia and Lauren worked together to find a way out but when they moved a support post in search of an exit, they caused the structure’s imminent collapse. Above ground, Paul (Doug Davidson) opened the entry hatch and in an uncharacteristically act of self-sacrifice, Sheila shoved Lauren to Paul just as the bunker caved in. Sheila was entombed until the site was excavated and no body was found, meaning she had once again cheated death. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

After a visit to a plastic surgeon, Sheila returned to Genoa City in 2007 looking exactly like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, r.). Paul became suspicious of “Phyllis” and followed her to a warehouse where a prison cell had been erected, equipped with not only a bed but also a cradle. Paul realized the set-up was to house Lauren and her infant son, Fenmore, so he locked up Sheila instead. However, Sheila escaped and kidnapped Phyllis, her baby daughter Summer, as well as Fenmore. Armed with Paul’s gun, Lauren burst into Sheila’s hideout, where she was stunned to see two Phyllises. As an emotional Lauren was waving her firearm, the real Phyllis begged her friend to point the gun at her to avoid harming the babies. Convinced by the maternal act, Lauren took aim at the other Phyllis and pulled the trigger. Sheila was mortally wounded and drew her last breath. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

In 2017, Sheila resurfaced in Los Angeles after serving a prison sentence and confirmed that she never underwent plastic surgery so it was someone else that died at Lauren’s hand. Although the Forresters were not happy to see her, Sheila was reunited in 2022 with the son, Finn (Tanner Novlan, pictured), she gave up after his birth. Since Finn was married to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she was determined to keep the psycho out of their lives. An armed Sheila confronted Steffy in an alley and when she pulled the trigger, Finn rushed in and jumped in front of the bullet. As he laid bleeding, Steffy tried to call 911 but Sheila shot her as well. The couple eventually recuperated and Sheila was on the run for the double shooting. Desperate to avoid arrest, she actually cut off one of her toes so people believed she died from a bear attack but she was busted by the police when she tried to make contact with Finn. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com