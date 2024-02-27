B&B/Y&R Rewind: Sheila's Life In Photos

Sheila's dangerous true colors first emerged on Y&R, where in 1991 her obsession with Scott (Peter Barton) led her to steal his newborn son with Lauren and pass the tot off as her and Scott's own child. Photo credit: CBS

Her Genoa City crime wave ended in 1992 with her presumed death — but Sheila popped back up, very much alive, on B&B, and in 1993, she wed Eric Forrester (John McCook), blackmailing Lauren (a Forrester family friend) into staying silent about Sheila's criminal history. Photo credit: CBS

Sheila and Lauren's (Tracey E. Bregman) battle renewed in L.A., and Sheila nearly drowned her rival in 1995. Photo credit: John Paschal/Celebrity Photo

When Lauren finally revealed Sheila's sordid past to the Forresters in 1995, she held a gun on them and was sent to a psychiatric institution. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

In 1997, psychiatrist James (Ian Buchanan) married Sheila — but only to try to prove that she was an unfit mother to their baby girl, Mary. Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com

Sheila threatened to kill baby Thomas and tried to drown Stephanie (Susan Flanney), who she'd nearly killed via mercury poisoning two years prior, then shot Steph and absconded with Mary in 1998. Photo credit: M. Brinton/CBS

Sheila resurfaced in 2002 with "Erica" (Courtnee Draper), actually a grown-up Mary. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

When accomplice Lance (Adam Huss), who was allergic to bees, tried to extort Sheila in 2002, she killed him by releasing a swarm of bees into his bedroom. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Sheila had a 2002 fling with Massimo (Joseph Mascolo), which resulted in the birth of another daughter, Diana. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

After shooting Brooke and Taylor in 2002, Sheila went to prison. But in 2003, Sheila busted out and crashed Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) and Brooke's South African honeymoon. Ridge wound up presumed dead, and Sheila managed to escape. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

In 2005, Sheila returned to Genoa City and befriended a now-adult Scott using an alias, Brenda Harris. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Sheila continued her reign of terror against Lauren, poisoning her via a necklace that caused her to have hallucinations; as a result, Lauren nearly jumped off a roof in 2005. Sheila and co-conspirator Tom Fisher then blew up the boat on which Lauren was enjoying her honeymoon with Michael. In 2007, it appeared that Lauren had successfully shot Sheila dead.... Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

.... However, Sheila landed on her feet yet again, and in 2017, when she showed up on B&B, Katie (Heather Tom) was far from pleased to see her. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila harbored fantasies reuniting with Eric, causing her to battle with Eric's wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer). Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sheila lay dormant for four years, but on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn's wedding day in 2021, Sheila revealed that she was a) alive and b) the biological mother of Steffy's new hubby! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila desperately tried to connect with Finn, the result of her long-ago affair with Jack (Ted King), and yearned to be a grandmother to his young son, Hayes. Steffy was none too pleased. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila and Steffy got into a vicious confrontation and Sheila shot both her and Finn, who had stepped in to safeguard his wife. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Believing she had killed her own son, Sheila nearly jumped to her death in 2022, but Taylor (Krista Allen) came to her rescue. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila escaped from prison and learned that Finn's adoptive mother, Li (Naomi Matsuda), had nursed Finn back to health after Sheila shot him. Sheila was soon responsible for Li's own presumed death (but she resurfaced). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

As 2022 continued, Sheila assumed caretaking duties for Finn with the help of her longtime sidekick, Mike (Ken Hanes). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

With Sheila presumed dead yet again in 2022, she seduced Deacon (Sean Kanan) and enlisted his help in concealing her presence in L.A. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Bill (Don Diamont) wooed Sheila in 2023 to try to get her on tape confessing to her crimes. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2023, Sheila (pictured with Rodney Van Johnson as her attorney) went to jail again, but was freed on a technicality. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sheila and Deacon's relationship got more serious in 2023. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com