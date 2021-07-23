B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang Stars In New Film

It’s Christmas in July, as Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) can now be seen in the holiday-themed flick, THE CHRISTMAS DANCE, which hits theaters and On Demand on Friday, July 23. Lang stars in the heartwarming tale of a young woman who is traumatized by her past, and finds Christmas is not at the top of list this time of year. Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), Richard Karn (ex-Judge Oplinger, B&B) and Briana White also star. Says Lang of the flick, “It’s wonderful because as an actress, you always want to spread your wings and try new parts and new characters. It’s all a learning process, and all about growth, which is great!” To check out the trailer, click here.