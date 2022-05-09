The Latest

B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang Injured

In an Instagram post, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) revealed that she broke her ankle in three places, requiring surgery. On Mother’s Day, she wrote, she went for a horseback ride with friends and 16 miles in, “I got off my horse to walk down a steep and very rocky trail to give her a break. At the bottom of the trail I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding. My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle to my leg. I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it. Thankfully this happened by a road and a nice stranger called 911. And thankfully I was with my friends who helped with my horse and my spirits. The ambulance took me to the hospital and the xrays showed 3 broken bones in my ankle. Had surgery late that night and now have rods, pins, and screws in my ankle. No weight bearing on my foot for 6 weeks. I will still go to work later this week and try to heal quick so I can do all the things I love to do. I am still in the hospital today and trying to have a smile on my face. I am not a happy camper when things slow me down like this. And there is always a lesson to learn. Not sure what that lesson is yet but will have the time to contemplate #staypositive.”

Katherine Kelly Lang hospital

Instagram

