B&B Stars Virtual Interview

In celebration of B&B’s 34th anniversary, Alan Locher will welcome cast members to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Taking part in the interview will be original cast members Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric), along with their co-stars, Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Annika Noelle (Hope), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). The virtual chat will take place on Monday, March 22, at 3 p.m. PT and can be viewed here.