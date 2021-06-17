Alan Locher will welcome the AS THE WORLD TURNS producing team to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Taking part in the interview will be Vivian Gundaker, Kelsey Bay Hunt, Jennifer Maloney, Alexandra Roalsvig, Jennifer Salamone and Carole Shure, on Thursday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET. To watch the interview, click here.
“
Tune-In Alert!
AS THE WORLD TURNS Virtual Reunion Scheduled
Alan Locher will welcome the AS THE WORLD TURNS producing team to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Taking part in the interview will be Vivian Gundaker, Kelsey Bay Hunt, Jennifer Maloney, Alexandra Roalsvig, Jennifer Salamone and Carole Shure, on Thursday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET. To watch the interview, click here.
Comments