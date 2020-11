Alan Locher will welcome Paul Leyden (ex-Simon) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room this week. The actor will be talking about his time in Oakdale and his soon to be released film, Chick Fight, which he directed and stars Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy, THE DOCTORS), Malin Akerman and Bella Thorne. The interview is scheduled for on Friday October 30 at noon ET. Chick Fight will be released in theaters and on demand, November 13.