Alistair: He briefly played the role of Alistair, Holly’s scoundrel cousin, in 1984.

Broadway World Boston Theater Award For Best Lead Actor In A Musical: The award he received in 2011 for his work in a regional production of Monty Python’s Spamalot!

Chelsea Football Club: The English pro soccer team he roots for.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: He shot to soap stardom as Shane Donovan from 1984-92, and has returned for multiple visits.

Eton College: Where he received his undergraduate education.

Family Business: His mother was also an actress, and his father was a television writer and producer.

Grandfather: He welcomed his first grandson in September.

Hiking: He hikes with his wife and friends at least once a week.

International Appeal: His prime-time series THE NANNY was syndicated to over 30 countries.

JURY: In 1983, he played Julian Spears in this British serial drama.

King Edward: The role he played in the CHRISTMAS WITH A PRINCE series of TV movies.

London, England: His hometown.

MAD MEN: He played Saint John Powell in the series’ second and third seasons.

Nigel Wyndham: His character on a 2012 episode of CASTLE.

Occupation: Before succumbing to his pull to acting, he was studying to become a lawyer.

Peacock: In 2021, he was a surprise participant in the first chapter of BEYOND SALEM.

Quit: He exited DAYS in 1992 because “I wanted to try prime-time,” he told Digest in 2015. “I had the sense that there was a big world out there.”

Right Hon. Lord Shaughnessy: His official royal title; he is the fifth member of his family to hold it.

Sitcom: He played Maxwell Sheffield on THE NANNY from 1993-99.

Trophy: He won three Soap Opera Digest Awards during his original DAYS run, one for Outstanding New Actor, and two supercouple awards shared with Patsy Pease (ex-Kimberly).

Urinetown: He made his Broadway debut in this musical in 2003.

Voice Work: He won a 2002 Daytime Emmy for his voice work as Dennis the Goldfish in the cartoon STANLEY.

Wife: He married Susan Fallender in 1983 after meeting her in drama school.

X Factor: The GH casting director who hired him as Alistair, Marvin Paige, implied he wasn’t handsome enough for the role, which he nabbed after getting a haircut and a tan.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS: His brother, David, worked as a producer on the CBS sudser and is now a director at DAYS.

Zodiac: Born on February 9, he is an Aquarius.