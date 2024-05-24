A Look Back at Other Memorable DID Cases on Days of Our Lives

Clare (Patsy Pease, l.) was one of Kimberly’s other personalities, whihle Abigail’s alter Gabby (Marci Miller) enthralled Stefan (then-Tyler Christopher).

Everett’s (Blake Berris) cryptic Days of Our Lives past has been revealed to include another persona as Bobby Stein, Jada’s (Elia Cantu) duplicitous ex-husband. The complex character is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder — a condition where alternate personalities take control of a person. While Everett is an upstanding reporter, who’s devoted to Stephanie (Abigail Klein), Bobby is a cheating scoundrel. Here’s a look at a few other DID cases from the show’s history (for a look at other shows’ history, click here).

Jessica Blake (Jean Bruce Scott)

Learning the truth about her parentage – that she was the love child of Marie Horton and Alex Marshall – sent Jessica, who was given up for adoption as a baby, spiraling in 1981. She ran off to join a convent but was turned away when Marie spoke to the Mother Superior. Soon after, Jessica began suffering from DID. Her alter “Angel” started dating Jake Kositchek, while “Angelique” began tormenting Marie. Marlena attempted to counsel the troubled Jessica, who took off to Vegas to marry Jake (as Angel). Fortunately, Marie arrived in time to stop the ceremony, and Jessica was hospitalized. After receiving the treatment she needed to heal psychologically, Jessica ended things with Jake. She subsequently tied the knot with Joshua Fallon and they left Salem in 1982. She returned briefly in 2012 to visit her troubled son, Nick.

Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease)

Struck by a drunk hit-and-run driver in 1992, Kimberly fell into a coma. When Kimberly awakened, her other personalities began to emerge. As the story unfolded, viewers learned that her DID stretched back to her childhood, when she was sexually abused by her uncle Eric. Her alter “Lacey” was a wild thrill junkie who wound up killing Randy Huston, a bar patron, in self-defense after he brandished a knife and tried to rape her; her alter Clare tried to protect Kimberly from taking the rap for “Lacey’s” actions when Kim’s brother Roman secured evidence linking her to Randy’s demise and shot him (fortunately, he pulled through). Kimberly’s personalities were ultimately integrated with the help of psychiatric professionals.

Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller)

When Andre was discovered murdered in 2018, Gabi became the prime suspect. That is, until the shocking truth was revealed: Abigail’s alternate personality “Gabby” was the real killer, having donned a black wig and clothing to impersonate Gabi. “Gabby” also seduced Stefan and ended up pregnant, causing a “Who’s the daddy?” nightmare for Abigail. (Her beloved Chad was ultimately revealed to be the father of baby Charlotte.) Along the way “Dr. Laura” entered the picture. The “gatekeeper” personality was inspired by Abigail’s grandmother, Laura Horton, and steered Abigail throughout her struggles. After receiving therapy (and a stint in a mental institution against her will), Abigail regained control of her true self and emerged fully healed.