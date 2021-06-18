Y&R's Sharon And Rey's Wedding Album

A radiant Sharon made her entrance at Society. Photo credit: JPI

Rey was wowed as his bride approached him. Photo credit: JPI

The groom’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela), flew in from Miami to officiate the ceremony. Photo credit: JPI

Sharon’s daughters, Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.) and Faith (then- Alyvia Alyn Lind), served as maid of honor and bridesmaid, respectively. Photo credit: JPI

After exchanging heartfelt vows, the couple made it official with this kiss. Photo credit: JPI