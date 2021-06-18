Y&R's Sharon And Rey's Wedding Album

Sharon Newman and Rey Rosales – December 31, 2020
“
A radiant Sharon made her entrance at Society.
Photo credit: JPI
Rey was wowed as his bride approached him.
Photo credit: JPI
The groom’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela), flew in from Miami to officiate the ceremony.
Photo credit: JPI
Sharon’s daughters, Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.) and Faith (then- Alyvia Alyn Lind), served as maid of honor and bridesmaid, respectively.
Photo credit: JPI
After exchanging heartfelt vows, the couple made it official with this kiss.
Photo credit: JPI
Best man Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon’s ex-husband, toasted the newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Rosales.
Photo credit: JPI
