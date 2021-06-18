Y&R's Sharon And Rey's Wedding Album

Y&R

Sharon Newman and Rey Rosales – December 31, 2020

A radiant Sharon made her entrance at Society.

Rey was wowed as his bride approached him.

The groom’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela), flew in from Miami to officiate the ceremony.

Sharon’s daughters, Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.) and Faith (then- Alyvia Alyn Lind), served as maid of honor and bridesmaid, respectively.

After exchanging heartfelt vows, the couple made it official with this kiss.

Best man Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon’s ex-husband, toasted the newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Rosales.

